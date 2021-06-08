Once the new pool is completed at the Hard’Ack Recreational Center in St. Albans Town, the area will also become home to a new swath of greenery thanks to the help of St. Albans City Public Works, the Northwest Career and Technical Center and Bellows Free Academy.
Locals John Tatro and Karyn Rocheleau each donated a set of trees with the help of two nonprofits: Tatro donated a dozen Norway Spruce trees that he received from the National Arbor Day Foundation, and Rocheleau donated 10 Douglas Fir trees that she received from Rotary International.
As the pool is not slated to be completed for another year, the trees will live at Houghton Park until the area is prepared for their transplanting, the release said.
