Change is hard.
Whether it be a new job, new home, or new toothpaste, changing the familiarity of one’s daily rhythm can be jarring. My experience in the Franklin County community has been nothing short of joyous, but the transition from my former home in Maine — home hunting, re-registering vehicles, selling our Maine home — has involved a lot of stress.
I like to call it “good stress.” These are hurdles that seem like a lot at first blush, but become less daunting as you realize the benefit of the end goal.
As the people who put together your community newspaper, the team here at the Messenger, we see a lot of benefit and optimism on moving from producing a newspaper from five days to two days. That change starts on Tuesday.
While you may not see the Messenger on your doorstep as often after this change, not only will that edition of the Messenger be more packed with local news, but the depth of detail will also improve as we gain the bandwidth to pursue more investigative reporting. With a newsroom more free to dive deep into local issues, we will not only see our print product improve, but our drive will also be boosted.
Ultimately, this change will allow us to put our best foot forward for both of the services we provide — digital and print. But this isn’t just an opportunity for us as a newsroom, it’s an opportunity for you as well.
With the switch to twice-weekly publication, we will have more pages and sections in which to feature a wider variety of content — from healthcare and business news to food and travel articles and tips. With this change, members of the community will have a real opportunity to make their voices heard through columns, op-eds or submitted articles touching on any of these subjects. In addition, we will feature news that improves the utility of the Messenger, making you aware of not just major issues and storylines, but the little tidbits that can help you better navigate your week.
Starting next week you will see features like Your Question Answered, Q&A with a newsmaker, Person of the Week and Made Here, which profiles Vermont-made products and the people that produce them.
A local newspaper is a reflection of the community it covers, and with this change there is real opportunity for the Messenger to reflect the Franklin County community at a deeper level than ever before. We at the Messenger take pride in serving the community, and this change presents a chance for the voices in that community to share in that cause.
Cameron Paquette is the editor of the St. Albans Messenger. He can be reached at cpaquette@orourkemediagroup.com
