ST. ALBANS TOWN – Every day at the St. Albans Town Education Center (SATEC) comes with new faces staffing the St. Albans school’s parking lot, and they’re never ones the students expect.
Sometimes it’s a pair of snowmen high-fiving in the September heat.
Other times, Toy Story‘s famed cowpokes Woody and Jessie might ride into town to tell cars which way to go, or it’ll be superstar plumbers Mario and Luigi ushering vehicles through.
Earlier this week, it was Raggedy Ann’s and Raggedy Andy’s turn to take on the SATEC morning traffic, and with waves and smiles, students filed by the two life-sized dolls straight from their parents’ toy boxes as they headed toward school.
“Do you know who I am?” Raggedy Ann asked one young student, who promptly shook her head.
“It’s okay, I know who you are,” her mother said, laughing as Raggedy Ann motioned them through the crosswalk.
In reality, behind every unexpected character beckoning traffic through the SATEC parking lot was school nurse and health teacher Cathy Stetz and literacy coach Helen Lanthier in disguise.
Every day, the two staff members, sometimes joined by the school’s network administrator Travis Vigneau, don a new costume for crosswalk duty, introducing new characters to brighten up the early mornings at SATEC.
The result, according to the feedback staff’s received, have been brighter mornings at the St. Albans school.
“Kids love seeing what they’re going to be,” said art teacher Katarina Mernicky, who joined the two outside Tuesday morning. “There’s a student that we have – his mom came up to me and she said that, for him, it’s like a game changer. It’s like he comes to see what these ladies are wearing.”
Even Mernicky’s own children count themselves among Stetz’s and Lanthier’s fans.
“I have to come earlier, but my kids always ask ‘Can we come late?’ because they want to see their costumes,” Mernicky said.
“The kids and the families enjoy it,” Stetz said. “We’ve gotten so much feedback that it helps get kids to school with less struggles, that it’s worth it.”
“And kids who enjoy coming to school anyway still enjoy it,” Lanthier added. “The number of kids in the middle of winter who roll down the car window just to wave or shout is remarkable.”
In the approximate year since the two began their costumed crosswalk guarding, Stetz’s and Lanthier’s collection has gradually expanded from a handful of costumes kept in their offices to an entire closet filled with as many as 120 individual costumes.
Almost all were paid for entirely out of pocket by the two staff members, scooped up when their wish list aligned with online sales. “We accept donations,” Stetz added with a wink.
Their classroom closet could be considered a Where’s Waldo of pop culture. There were First Order Stormtroopers from the latest Star Wars movies, a classic Winnie the Pooh suit and Thing One and Thing Two of Dr. Seuss fame. Even the titular Waldo himself could be found on Stetz’s and Lanthier’s costume shelf.
According to the two, students counted those Stormtroopers, Mario and Luigi and a trio of characters from the Wizard of Oz among their favorites. Younger students, meanwhile, seemed to love the 100-year-old ladies who greeted them halfway through the year.
According to Stetz, her and Lanthier’s costumed mornings began with a single umbrella hat Stetz purchased when she was assigned to morning crosswalk duty. From there it spread to holiday themes until, eventually, their costume collection had outgrown their offices.
“We literally couldn’t get in and out of our offices,” Lanthier said.
Neither can see themselves giving up their mornings in the crosswalk anytime soon, even lobbying the school’s principal to make sure they could stay on morning crosswalk duty at the beginning of this year.
“She said we’re here for a few years,” Stetz said.
Their collection continues to grow, too, with the Flintstones joining in recently and a few new costumes – namely a set of taco costumes and a couple Disney Princesses currently out of reach – placed high on the wish list.
While dressing up for the typical SATEC mornings is obviously geared toward the students, Stetz and Lanthier both said it’s become an important piece of their days as well.
“It gets me to school some days,” Lanthier said. “There aren’t too many duties at school you look forward to.”
“It’s something fun,” Stetz said. “It’s a highlight of my day.”