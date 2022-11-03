ST. ALBANS CITY — Jhon Rodriguez grew up half a world away in Colombia, but these days, he’s raising his family in St. Albans.
And he’s brought his unique tattoo style with him.
The Rodriguezes – Jhon and Jodi – set up the couple’s latest tattoo parlor, 100 Candles, three months ago in St. Albans City, and they’re looking to rebuild his client base in the area after they moved here to raise their family.
“It’s a safer place to raise kids than in Miami,” Jodi explained. “And I have family here.”
For Jhon, it’s something of a new start for the 47-year-old, after a 28-year-long career as a tattoo artist. He spent years establishing reputations in his hometown of Bogota – Colombia’s capital of 7 million people – and later in Miami at his former shop, Rosa Negra. In St. Albans, however, he’s relatively unknown.
Starting in Colombia
Jhon Rodriguez learned he wanted to be a tattoo artist at age 18. After receiving his first tattoo – a Tasmanian devil – with a former girlfriend, he jumped into the career with enthusiasm despite not having a whole lot of guidance.
Tattooing at the time was in its infancy in the South American city, Rodriguez explained, and he had to find ways to practice the art by being resourceful, making his own tools and learning by doing. He estimated that the entire city of Bogota only had 10 tattoo parlors at the time, and they weren’t exactly enthusiastic to teach a young man how to tattoo.
Over the years, however, Rodriguez perfected his craft, and he gained a reputation for his dedication, often putting in long days and weekends due to his obsession.
He also got a lot of business from local musicians in Bogota’s punk scene, who appreciated his definitive art style, full of hard-edged lines that resist the dulling that often comes with age.
After a decade of doing tattoo work, Jodi Rodriguez came into Jhon’s world mostly by chance.
She had been working in New York in the tattoo supply industry, and she visited Colombia on vacation. A friend of hers knew Jhon, she said, and she ended up going to a party where he celebrated opening up a new parlor in Bogota.
That night, they didn’t even talk to each other, but the two ended up connecting via social media and conversing via Google translate after the fact. Jhon didn’t know a lick of English at the time, and Jodi didn’t know any Spanish. But it worked out, somehow.
To her family’s chagrin, Jodi eventually ended up moving to South America to be with Jhon.
They made it to Miami a few years later, where Jhon set up another shop, Rosa Negra. They lived there for roughly a decade before moving to Vermont to be closer to family.
Jhon’s style
Despite changing locations, Jhon’s obsession with tattooing has stayed constant.
Even his vacations often revolve around tattooing, Jodi said, with Jhon using his time away to meet up with clients as the family checks out other attractions.
“I can’t stop, because I die,” Jhon said.
Rodriguez said he is fascinated with the thought of making symbolic art that stays with a person. By creating something under the skin, it’s almost a primal idea, he said.
Because of that focus, Rodriguez doesn’t create art for other mediums, and his style has evolved specifically for artwork that looks best when the body is the canvas. He focuses on strong well-defined lines with plenty of color – reminiscent of both Japanese and Native American styles – that depicts some sort of animal, which he said is due to a strong personal connection with nature.
“We are vegetarians,” Jhon Rodriguez said. “We try to take care of whatever is around us or in nature.”
Inside his St. Albans tattoo parlor, Jhon’s style is apparent. The Rodriguezes’ simple space on the third floor of the American House is awash with color, with artwork covering almost every inch of the room’s four walls.
He’s hoping, however, that people take notice of his tattoo work. To grow his reputation outside of Colombia, he’s relying on both social media and word of mouth. The Rodriguezes are also getting involved in the community as they raise their children in the local school system.
Jodi, who has her own fair share of tattoos, said it’s taking some time. She’s run into some people who aren’t sure how to react, but she’s also seen less stigma around tattoos. With plenty of other tattoo artists in the area, the two are sure they can find their niche.
“I said from the beginning. I want to always be learning,” Jhon said. “I have a style that evolves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.