RICHFORD – The vice chair of Richford’s selectboard, Linda Collins, will be returning to the town’s selectboard after defeating Linda Coons and Joshua Aldrich in a contested election for Collins’s three-year seat on the board.
According to results shared Wednesday morning, Collins had won with 279 votes, enough to beat both Coons, who won 133 votes, and Aldrich’s 115 votes.
Residents also approved Richford’s proposed $2.4 million budget, voting 337 to 157 in favor of a budget that saw a reduction in the town’s contract with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the inclusion of ambulance services now overseen directly by the town.
Voters approve each individual allocation for area service providers, totaling nearly $20,000.
Selectperson Sherry Paquette was reelected in an uncontested race for her two-year seat on the selectboard, and Paquette and selectperson Jacques Desautels were both reelected to Richford’s planning commission.