MONTPELIER — The Collins Perley Sports Complex will be receiving funding as part of a larger internship program funding award.
Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont Department of Labor announced the recipients of the 2021 Vermont Internship Program Thursday, awarding a total of $462,500 to 20 organizations throughout Vermont.
The Department of Labor promotes internships by providing grants to organizations that support or connect Vermont employers with student-interns from regional technical centers or postsecondary educational institutions.
Grant funding for the Collins Perley will go toward implementing an internship program to provide support to the St. Albans facility in the areas of recreation and field maintenance, as well as health and wellness.
“Internships play an important role in growing Vermont’s labor force by connecting students with employers as they gain experience and skills that will prepare them for future careers,” said Scott. “By allowing a student to get their foot in the door with Vermont employers, these connections can help keep them here in the state for their careers.”
Applications for grant funding were submitted by organizations across Vermont, including regional technical and career centers, colleges and universities, non-profit organizations, regional development corporations, regional planning commissions, industry associations, chambers of commerce, and other Vermont-based companies. More than $649,000 in grant funding was requested from 32 submitted applications. Applicants were able to submit for up to $25,000 in unmatched grant funding, or up to $50,000 in matched grant funding.
