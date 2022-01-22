HIGHGATE — Highgate Elementary School had a winter surprise this year, and Principal Yeshua Pastina said staff sprang into action.
The below-zero temps around the holiday season managed to burst one of the pipes in the Elementary school wing, yet another challenge to fall on the educators at the school. Pastina said Scott Martin, the director of Building and Grounds, saved the day.
“He has put in countless hours and honestly, the poor guy looks exhausted,” Pastina said during Thursday night’s Missisquoi Valley School District meeting. “But he comes in every day and helps out … he’s gotten all of the contractors, cleaned up all the water. He knew what to do in this situation.”
Superintendent Julie Regimbal and Business Manager Lora McAllister were at the ready to help with the big fix, one that Pastina said he had never encountered before.
“A pipe that burst is a new one for me,” Pastina said. “So I appreciate everyone’s help to get through that.”
Pastina declined to comment further on the event when contacted on Friday.
