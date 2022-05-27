RICHFORD — When a handful of hometown friends saw their community struggling with the price of fuel and oil, they saw dust — sawdust.
Vermont Natural Forest Products is using locally produced sawdust to heat and dry local wood to make into mulches, wood chips and even wood pellets to help fellow Vermonters cut the costs while keeping every cent they can in the local economy.
And that’s not all: the company hopes to partner with local schools and introduce young workers to a trade where just about everything is locally sourced.
The folks behind the business — Matt Gregoire, Josh Gervais, Susan Colburn and Philip Gervais — each have unique sets of skills, whether it’s logging, trucking, sugaring or mechanics. But not one of them had worked in a mill before producing their own fire-roasted, locally-sourced sawdust.
“We’re all workers,” said Philip Gervais, main technical support for Vermont Natural Forest Products. “We’ll find a way to make it happen.”
Noticing how their neighbors, family and friends struggled to find home and farm products locally — such as sawdust for dairy farms and pellets for stoves — the team of six decided in December that they’d work together to reopen the old mill on Harwood Hill Road, which had sat vacant for almost a year.
Gregoire, a third-generation logger, and Josh Gervias, a trucker and contractor, bought the mill, which came complete with some of the old equipment still inside.
“We started pretty much from zero,” Philip Gervais said. “There was equipment that needed repairs and not everything was in great shape, but each one of us has some know-how and skill set to make this a success.”
John Goss teaches forestry at Cold Hollow Career Center, where students like senior Shawnie Hemond are gaining the skills necessary to enter that avenue of the workforce someday. While Hemond’s family are sugarers, she said opportunities like forestry and mill work offer another forest-based career for students to consider.
“What impresses me is how they’re so passionate about passing this knowledge and these skills on to the next generation,” said Levi Irish, co-op coordinator at Cold Hollow Career Center. “They’re really going above and beyond to make this a staple of the community.”
A new business venture
The group took the Messenger on a tour of the facility on Thursday, which includes massive chainsaws, conveyor belts, shavers, incinerators and baggers that automatically bag sawdust for retail sale. Taking on the revival of the mill was a daunting venture, but Philip Gervais said none of them have a reputation for backing down from a challenge.
“We’re taking a low-grade wood and recycling it and refining it, making it into a marketable, finished product,” Philip Gervais said. “We’re starting from zero. The owners shut the mill down, things were broken. The only way you could do this is with a team. And here, we have so many avenues of expertise here.”
In addition to Gregoire’s logging expertise, Josh Gervais owns Josh Gervais Trucking and is a partial owner of KRB Customs manure and drivelining operations, and Philip Gervais has expertise in mechanics, technology and engineering. Under the watchful eye of Josh’s mom, Susan Colburn, business manager for his ventures, the group puts their heads together on a daily basis to figure out how to optimize their operation.
One of the most attractive aspects of their new business — aside from bringing new jobs and business to Richford — is their flexible business model. Sometimes the wood that they transform into shavings, mulch and sawdust comes from the lands of local farmers and after processing goes right back to the person it came from for their horse stalls, garden beds and dairy barns.
Hardwood or softwood, they can process it all. So far, the company has traveled as far as the Northeast Kingdom and throughout Chittenden County to process wood, but much of their inventory comes from nearby properties.
“This [business] model allows for a cycle that doesn’t [depend on] leaving this area and community,” Irish said. “It’s all here.”
Irish helped the group organize, write business plans and secure a $250,000 Working Land Grant to get the mill business back on its feet and launch Vermont Natural Forest Products. Today, the mill processes about 60 tons of wood per day, Josh Gervais said.
Making heatwaves
The demand for pellets goes outside the average household. Josh Gervais said sugarers, who occupy a large swath of Franklin County acreage, are considering switching fuel sources for their massive boilers and incorporating pellets.
“If you heat with petroleum, 70% of that expense is leaving the country,” Philip Gervais said. “If you’re heating with pellets, you’re getting it from a local land owner, you’re processing it locally and you’re consuming it locally. It has a huge impact on local economics.”
Philip Gervais said he hopes to see more education around forward-thinking technology that will optimize the milling industry and draw more students to it. There’s always a way to keep industry thriving in a community as long as there are shoulders at the collective wheel.
“This is a company that is not just hoping, but planning for the future,” Irish said. “Keeping local skills and local dollars in our communities is how we move forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.