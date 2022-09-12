ENOSBURG FALLS — If the school board approves it on Tuesday evening, the forestry and architecture seniors at Cold Hollow Career Center will begin construction on a brand new sugarhouse.
“The forestry program came to us last year and told us they wanted us to build a sugarhouse,” said Seth Hungerford, educator for the construction technology program at Cold Hollow. “We are acting as general contractors. So we sat down with them and asked them what they needed, what they wanted, all in one.”
For over 30 years, the existing sugarhouse on Daigle Road was used by the community and leased from landowner Ward Heneveld. The road was named after former forestry instructor Charlie Daigle. The shack is about 24-by-48 feet, room for just a small group of students to crowd inside.
“It’s [the sugar house] pretty small,” said student and sugarer Cayden Yates.
Now, a larger sugarhouse is needed, and if the Enosburg Richford Unified school board approves a loan of up to $350,000 Tuesday night, the students will send out bids for local contractors and start building frames for their sweet new shack right on the CHCC property.
The ERUSD exists in the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union.
The class toured multiple sugarhouses to flesh out their idea for a design, including Connor Maple Farm, Branon Family Maple Orchards and Green Mountain Mainlines, owned by sugarmaker JR Sloane.
The students have since dreamed and schemed up their own designs for an eight-room shack, combining dimensions and schematics for their final potential design.
The architecture students then drew nine more drawings to account for specifics asked for by the forestry program.
If approved, the sugarhouse is expected to be completed by the 2024 sugaring season, enabling the forestry students to tap CHCC’s almost 100-acre sugarbush, which will have 2,500 taps once more are added this year.
The new space will also allow older students to teach younger students about the very Vermont tradition of sap boiling.
“This program, it’s not just about what we learn,” Yates said. “It opens pathways. We get to go see things get done on a larger scale. It sets us up with different businesses. We get to see a little bit of everything.”
The new sugar shack
The current shack was designed as a primitive wood-boiler system in the late 1980s. The infrastructure is outdated and as sugaring continues to be a viable career with optimized technology, students need access to advanced machinery and more space.
The old sugarhouse can comfortably fit around 10 people inside, making it difficult to host lessons around sugaring with an entire class.
The design for the new shack was a collaborative effort between Hungerford and his students, and will be open to the public as a community sugarhouse. It will have plumbing hooked up to Enosburg Viillage’s water and sewer, space large enough to host field trips and be able to operate and process syrup.
“We all sketched out designs that we thought would work,” Yates said. “We ended up going with Tommy [St. Onge] and Quincy [Decker’s designs] put together … [this sugarhouse] would be able to handle much more syrup than it will [likely] see [immediately]. We’re building for the future.”
The loan, if approved by the school board, will allocate $350,000 from the capital reserve fund, and further discussions on a pay back plan are yet to come. So far, the students have gauged that they will need $70,000 in framing materials and the shack would have a standing-seam roof.
On Monday, Levi Irish, a co-op coordinator for the career center, was working with first-year forestry students from Enosburg, Richford and Missisquoi Valley High School on applying for a $25,000 grant through the State of Vermont’s Human Services and Educational Facilities Grants Program.
Funds from the forestry program and natural resources club will match that, Irish said, and both Owen Kane and Brady Farrar wrote letters of recommendation.
First-year students are also meeting with possible donors. Their efforts are rooted in keeping the cultural traditions of sugaring and their Vermont heritage alive and safe.
The forestry program signed their final three year lease for the old sugarhouse in 2020 and will continue using the sugarhouse through the summer of 2023.
The life of a sugarer
“Last count, we have had over 65 alumni out in our community working in the maple sugaring industry,” said Nate Demar, director of the CHCC. “Maple sugaring is integral to our community and to Franklin County … It’s why we’ve gone this road to develop and continue developing maple sugaring as a tradition.”
The syrup produced by the forestry students is then sold, sometimes sold in bulk and other times sold back to the hot lunch program at CHCC. Many teachers in the district end up with a bottle of the syrup on their family tables.
All profits from syrup sales benefit the program, and in the case of this project, would help support the construction of the new sugarhouse if more funds are approved on Tuesday.
In terms of output, Hungerford and his sugaring students are equally hesitant to predict how much syrup is expected to be produced in the new shack. It’s a sugarer thing, Hungerford said, and numbers aren’t a frequent topic of discussion.
“Enough to put some on the table,” Hungerford said. “The season won’t be as good as some years, but better than others.”
“Right,” Yates said.
