ENOSBURG FALLS — Allura DeMatos first started her company, “Allura’s Jam’s” when she was eight years old.
“We always had a really big garden, and we grew almost everything,” DeMatos said. “I even have kiwis.”
Allura and her family grow a bounty of vegetables, fruits and other crops at her homestead. Since she was a young girl, DeMatos has been making jams, pickles, marmalades and more to preserve the bountiful harvest. She sells her creations at a small farmstand near her house, and said she hopes to eventually expand to have her own storefront.
“We had, at one time, around 44 raised beds at the house,” DeMatos said. “Our entire mudroom used to be full of jam … we gave some to our community, we gave some to church and at one point I just decided to sit outside my house and start selling them.”
DeMatos is just one of the Cold Hollow students that, as a part of their syllabus, interviewed someone from their career of choice. Their career mentors, also members of the community, explained their day-to-day to the students and how to be successful in the job. The students interview them, and afterwards write a magazine-worthy article about a day in the life.
The students took career option tests to see which careers would best fit their personality and work-style. The tests yielded pools of career matches, from which the students picked one, whether it was electrician, teacher or any of the numerous options. Marcotte then reached out to members of the community in those professions, so that the students could interview them and ask them about their experiences.
“The real big picture of the project is that students are able to… just build these relationships,” Marcotte said. “”Then they have to take that information and write a feature article, which is a different type of writing than they are used to writing…this way, they are able to take an outlined format and first person and make it print-ready.”
DeMatos interviewed Laura Mack, owner of Lulu Ice Cream in Vergennes. The ice cream shop makes such flavors as basil, chocolate with Chambord raspberry liqueur, and bourbon brown butter, and has successfully become one of the most famous ice cream shops in Vermont. DeMatos said though her company idea was far from sundaes, Mack helped her understand deeper what it meant to be a local entrepreneur.
“The business is your life,” DeMatos said.
For Lauren Diette that meant talking with Heather Bessette of H&B Greenhouse in Highgate. Diette wants to be a greenhouse manager.
“I’ve always enjoyed plants and future-focused activities,” Diette said. “[As a greenhouse manager] you’re constantly planning out next-season's flowers, you’re always one step ahead of the year.”
Diette said she was inspired by Bessette’s story: she started with a small shed and a tiny greenhouse, and has grown her business to include thousands of square feet of multiple greenhouses today. Diette said she may plan to go for a small business license to build her own greenery paradise.
Allison Bowen chose a real estate career and interviewed Dianna Kittell, a broker at Clarity Real Estate. The job, Bowen said, is surprisingly team-oriented.
Jay Peak lifeguard Isaiah Sartwell discovered Flowboarding this summer at the Jay Peak Water Park, and hoped to one day become a professional trainer. Flowboarding is like surfing, but with a much smaller board on a wave of water created by a machine.
Sartwell was hooked.
“I first tried it a month after I started working at Jay,” Sartwell said. “I go every weekend now … and you can make a lot of tip money doing that job.”
Lineman school could be in Dylan Tatro’s future.
“I didn’t want to stand behind a counter for the rest of my life,” Tatro said. “With lineman work, everyday is different.”
The non-internship type interview project was a hit this year. DeMatos said she was both intimidated by the work requirements of being a business owner but also inspired. Tatro said the prospect of traveling around the country with his craft intrigued him, and he hoped to see more of the states. Bowen said the project helped her really think about her future, and how expansive her options could be as a realtor.
“Even if this business takes over my life, it’s still a really interesting job,” DeMatos said of Allura’s Jams. “I get to make new flavors and experiment. I have one flavor, ‘Fair Lemonade,’ which has bee balm, sumac and raspberries. I like being able to use the ingredients around me to make something special.”
