ENOSBURG FALLS – Cold Hollow Career Center’s Construction Technology teacher is a finalist for the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
Seth Hungerford is one of 50 educators chosen from across the nation as finalists. Contest winners will be announced next month.
Hungerford was also nominated last year.
Harbor Freight Tools for Schools
Harbor Freight’s first partnership was with Big Picture Learning in 2016, according to their website. Their ultimate goal is to reinvigorate a passion for learning the trades, and drawing more students to the workforce. Now, every year a Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence is awarded to 18 outstanding US skilled trades educators and programs throughout the country.
Since 2017, the contest has given $4.7 million in cash awards for teaching excellence, donated $1.4 million to the Los Angeles Unified School District and has benefitted 100,000 students with their prize awards. Every year, the Smidt Foundation awards $1 million for teaching excellence in the fields of electrical, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning, manufacturing, mechanics, plumbing and much more.
Harbor Freight Tools CEO, founder and owner Eric Smidt firstdonated the $4.7 millionto the district, which kicked off Harbor Freight Tools for Schools and their projects still going on today. The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools focuses on advancing skills trades education in public schools across America.
