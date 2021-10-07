ENOSBURG FALLS — The Open Door Store at Enosburg Falls Middle and High School is on track to be one of the most fashionable shops in town when it opens later this week.
Exclusive to staff and students, everything at the store is completely free, and we’re not just talking about free T-shirts: faux-leather jackets, beautiful coats and an array of clean flannel-patterned sweatpants are just some of the treasures on the neatly arranged racks and shelves. Faux-suede heels look like new, and jewelry graces the hands of mannequins.
The Open Door program is a student-run store featuring community-donated clothes. Created to break the stigma around accepting and seeking out cost-free clothing, supplies and help, this store goes far beyond its original expectations.
Student leaders
At the helm of Open Door are Emily Noel, Ellaina Murphy and Destiny Benware, all Enosburg Falls seniors and students at Cold Hollow Career Center. They serve as the management team and are all-around style enthusiasts.
When first tasked with managing and developing the store, this group strove beyond creating just a pick-up and drop-off site.
“I think all of us have a certain sense of style,” Benware said. “I think we all just put our heads together. It was just a lot of teamwork [and] communication.”
The store is located in a small classroom downstairs, equipped with dressing rooms and full clothing racks and staffed by well-dressed mannequins.
Along the walls of Open Door are neatly-folded jeans sorted by size, not unlike the style of brands like Hollister and Abercrombie & Fitch, accompanied by hanging signs encouraging customers to express themselves and wear whatever they want to.
The space even smells good, despite the prior history of the place. The space previously served as partial storage and an art room before being reborn as Open Door.
“Our vision from last year was always ‘How can we make this more of a part of the school culture?”said Sarah-Jo Willey-Marcott, who teaches business leadership. “We’re just looking to reduce the stigma around needing to access support or services...This is a space where anyone can come, literally open to anybody...the critical needs get met, but then the hidden needs get met.”
The big takeaway here is that the designers Benware, Murphy, Noel and their co-workers -- have serious style, which students and staff can now get for free whenever they stroll in.
How it all began
Last November, school counselors identified an increased need for items like winter coats and warm clothes for their students, Willey-Marcott said.
But at that time, donations were being stashed in trash bags in the corner of an office. Though Willey-Marcott said staff did a great job of tending to student needs, more space was needed.
Willey-Marcott said the old art room downstairs in the Enosburg Middle and High School proved to be a perfect relocation, and the administration thought so too.
In came the squad of senior business leaders, ready to transform the space into something they wanted to see whenever they walked into a store: something fresh, unique and with style on-point so that all felt welcome to take from the size- and style-coordinated stash and take on a whole new look.
They designed a Google Form for potential donors to fill out to inform the management team of what donations they had, which created a correspondence that allowed the Open Door team to filter which donations they received from which people.
The management team said this keeps their styles and offerings up-to-date and desirable, which makes the store more relevant and will keep customers coming in and taking whatever they like or need.
