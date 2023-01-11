SWANTON — Roughly a year after the shooting death of Elijah Oliver in Swanton, a Colchester man has been charged in connection to the crime.
Dominique Troupe, 36, was arraigned in federal court Wednesday and charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, one count of aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during and in relation to the drug conspiracy, one count of conspiring to commit a robbery of drugs and money by threat of force, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Troupe was involved with the shooting death of Oliver when an armed robbery of Oliver’s residence, located at 45 First St., went south.
The prosecution alleges that Troupe tried to rob Oliver over drug activity. According to court documents, Troupe was a major source of cocaine in Swanton, selling out of his residence on River Street, and Oliver was a rival drug dealer with past ties to the Gangsta Disciples gang operating out of Massachusetts.
On Feb. 2, a group that included Troupe tried to shut down Oliver’s activities, and during the effort to steal money and drugs, Oliver was shot and killed. He died of gunshot wounds to the torso.
Troupe was initially arrested in September for possessing with intent to distribute cocaine base, and he is expected to stay in federal custody during the prosecution.
If convicted of all charges, Troupe would face a minimum 15-year prison sentence with the maximum option being life behind bars.
Jesse Sweet, 26 and Eric Raymond, 31, both of Swanton, have also been arrested in connection with the crime. Raymond allegedly was seen leaving Troupe’s River Street residence by snowmobile, heading to a snow drift to leave an AM-15 rifle.
He was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony conviction and was arrested weeks after Oliver’s homicide on Feb. 2.
Sweet was arrested on the same firearm charge after police learned that he traded a snowmobile to an unnamed person at Oliver’s residence for a Ruger .308 rifle.
Both men have been charged in federal court.
The case has been investigated by the Vermont State Police, in coordination with the United States Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Swanton Police Department.
Michael Dresher is prosecuting the case as assistant United State’s Attorney. Troupe is represented by Mark Kaplan, of Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.