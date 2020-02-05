ST. ALBANS TOWN – A local developer, with support from St. Albans Town, is looking to explore the possible expansion of a Colchester-based child care center to St. Albans.
In a brief meeting with the selectboard Monday night, developer Grant Butterfield introduced a grant application seeking funds to support the engineering needed for building a Freedom Rains Children’s Center in St. Albans.
The proposed child care center, described as “state-of-the-art” when officials introduced the proposed grant application Monday, would have up to 65 slots available for children.
Freedom Rains currently operates a children’s center with 90 slots on Hercules Drive in Colchester. According to Butterfield, that facility has a “significant waiting list.”
The grant request would be formally administered by St. Albans Town, meaning town staff would sign off on the application and administer funding if awarded. Copies of the grant application are available at the St. Albans Town Hall.
According to town manager Carrie Johnson, the town’s grant application is requesting $50,000 from the Vermont Community Development Program (VCDP), a state program used to direct federal community development funds.
VCDP funds do not come with a required match from the town and, once awarded, the town itself would distribute funds for developing a Freedom Rains Children’s Center in St. Albans.
According to Butterfield, the funds, if awarded, would support preliminary work needed for the construction a new child care center in St. Albans Town.
“To start the process, we are going to be looking for the need for the town to see if it’s a viable project, and if it is, that money goes to the environmental inspection, it goes to architect fees,” Butterfield said. “There are certain layers that the funding has to go to.”
According to Butterfield, while the grant would explore building a child care center in St. Albans more generally, he was already negotiating over a possible land purchase with an unnamed property owner near Exit 19.
“I’ve been in some negotiations on a property at Exit 19 with a landowner there,” Butterfield said. “I think it’s fair to say I started the negotiations 20 years ago.”
Officials and community organizers across Franklin and Grand Isle counties regularly identify a lack of child care options as a barrier to services and development in the northwestern part of the state, often citing it as one of the “formidable four” barriers to employment.
According to a report by Building Bright Futures, a nonprofit organization working to address early childhood needs in Vermont, the region has seen a dramatic loss in child care service providers.
In a regional snapshot shared as a part of Building Bright Futures’ annual report, there were only 125 regulated child care programs within Franklin and Grand Isle counties, contrasting with the 148 regulated programs reported from the region in 2017 and the 186 regulated programs reported in 2015.
Late last year, the St. Albans Town selectboard revisited its zoning laws to allow for day care and child care centers in its economic centers and approved its first child care center under those revisions late last December.
While a selectboard vote was not needed to support the town’s initial grant application for Freedom Rains, officials appeared positive Monday about the prospects of a new child care center in town.
Selectperson Al Voegele, who said he was familiar with the Freedom Rains Children’s Center in Colchester due to his tenure as Colchester’s town manager, appeared to endorse the project, saying “I know that there’s a need,” and calling the proposed location at Exit 19 “a great location.”
“If you need anything from us, let us know,” selectboard chair Brendan Deso later agreed. “We’re here to help.”