Interstate 89 in Georgia, 2-5-2020

VTrans is looking to fast track the replacement of a damaged culvert on Interstate 89 near Georgia.

 MICHAEL FRETT/Staff Writer/

GEORGIA — Lane closures at Exit 18 on I-89 will resume on Thursday, as emergency culvert repairs continue.

The closures are expected to last a couple of weeks, the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) said in a press statement on Tuesday.

The 580-foot culvert was significantly damaged in the Halloween storm.

VTrans previously explained that a new liner was being placed within the existing culvert, after which repairs would shift to shoring up the north side of I-89 where settling of soils as a result of the storm had caused the closure of the right-hand lane.

The work must be complete by the end of April to qualify for federal assistance for the roughly $5 million repair.

VTrans reiterated that in keeping with Governor Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, motorists should not be on the roads except when absolutely necessary.

