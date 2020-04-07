GEORGIA — Lane closures at Exit 18 on I-89 will resume on Thursday, as emergency culvert repairs continue.
The closures are expected to last a couple of weeks, the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) said in a press statement on Tuesday.
The 580-foot culvert was significantly damaged in the Halloween storm.
VTrans previously explained that a new liner was being placed within the existing culvert, after which repairs would shift to shoring up the north side of I-89 where settling of soils as a result of the storm had caused the closure of the right-hand lane.
The work must be complete by the end of April to qualify for federal assistance for the roughly $5 million repair.
VTrans reiterated that in keeping with Governor Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, motorists should not be on the roads except when absolutely necessary.