Cline Road will continue to be closed throughout the day tomorrow, according to the Georgia town website.
Because of a breakdown of equipment for the originally scheduled Cline Road closure on June 22 and June 23, the town of Georgia announced the road will continue to be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 24 as well.
The road is closed for ledge removal. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes on Georgia Shore Road and Polly Hubbard Road.
