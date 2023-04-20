FRANKLIN COUNTY — Warm weather has come to Vermont, which means that Green Up Day is just around the corner.
On the first Saturday of each May, Vermont volunteers use the 53-year-old tradition to keep Vermont’s landscape free of debris, and Franklin County residents can take part by picking up free green trash bags from local municipal offices and using them to clear trash from roadways.
Drop-off points for filled bags vary, depending on the town. More information on each town can be found below.
St. Albans City
Green Up Day bags can be picked up at: Houghton Park, Taylor Park, the Bartlow Street playground, the Franklin County Senior Center and St. Albans City Elementary School.
Filled bags can be left at intersections for pick up. All participants will receive a coupon for free ice cream.
St. Albans Town
Green Up Day bags can be picked up at: St. Albans Town Hall, St. Albans Town Education Center and St. Albans Bay Park.
Filled bags can be left at intersections for pick up. Free ice cream for volunteers will be available at Taylor Park at noon, or at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in case of rain.
Swanton
Green Up Day bags can be picked up at the Town Clerk’s office, located at 1 Academy St., during normal business hours, or from 8 to 10 a.m. on May 6 at the Swanton Village Municipal Complex, 120 First St.
Filled bags can be dropped into the municipal dump truck parked in the parking lot of the village municipal complex, or they can be left on the roadside for municipal workers to pick up later.
Georgia
Green Up Day bags can be picked up at: Georgia Town Hall, Georgia Public Library and Georgia Market.
Filled bags can be dropped off at the Northwest Solid Waste District offices. Workers will also be picking up roadside bags, but the town is encouraging volunteers to complete their day by dropping off bags at the waste district.
Fairfax
Green Up Day bags can be picked up at the Fairfax Town Offices, 12 Buck Hollow Road, before and on Green Up Day. Refreshments for volunteers will also be available there from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both May 6 and 7.
Filled bags can be left at the Fairfax Highway Department, 317 Fletcher Road. They can also be left on the roadside for later pickup on both town and state roads.
Highgate
Green Up Day bags can be picked up at the Highgate Town Clerk’s office, 2996 VT- 78. Full bags can be left along the roadside and brought back to town offices.
Fairfield
Green Up Day bags can be picked up at the Town Clerk’s Office, 25 North Road. Filled bags can be dropped off at the town garage, 12 Gilbert Hill.
Enosburg
Green Up Day bags can be picked up at the Enosburg Town Clerk’s Office, 239 Main Street, and on May 6, the town expects to set up a station to greet volunteers.
Village residents can drop off filled bags at the village garage on Dickenson Avenue, and town residents can do so at the highway garage on West Enosburg Road.
Richford
Green Up Day bags can be picked up from now until May 6 at the Richford Town Hall, 94 Main St., available outside the front door.
Filled bags can be left on the roadside for later pick up. Volunteer crews are also being asked to notify the Richford Green Up Day coordinator, Jeff Shencavitz, to avoid any duplication of efforts. He can be reached at jeff.shencavitz@fnesu.org.
Montgomery
Green Up Day bags can be picked up from the Montgomery Town Office, 86 Mountain Road. Refreshments will also be provided for volunteers, who can enter a raffle that day for prizes.
Filled bags can be left on the roadside for pick up on Monday.
Sheldon
Green Up Day bags can be picked up at the Town Clerk’s office, 1640 Main St., and filled bags can be brought to the Sheldon Town Garage, 649 Bridge St.
Bakersfield
Green Up Day bags can be picked up at the Town Clerk’s office, 40 East Bakersfield Road, and filled bags can be left on State Route 108, or at the town park. Volunteers are being asked not to leave the bags on other roadsides.
Berkshire
Green Up Day bags can be picked up at the Town Clerk’s office, 4454 Water Tower Road, and filled bags can be left at the town garage or along roadsides.
Fletcher
Green Up Day bags can be picked up at the Town Clerk’s office, 33 Shaw Road, and filled bags can be left along roadsides or near intersections to be extra helpful.
