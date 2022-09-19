BAKERSFIELD — “I love you girls,” read Ally Mayo from her Rumplestiltskin-inspired short story. “But I love gold more.”
To kick off the school year’s literacy programming, fifth-grade teacher Katy Bain turned to puppets. With the help of a $3,000 grant from the Vermont Arts Council, she invited professional puppeteer and friend Sarah Frechette to teach her Bakersfield students about “Classroom Crankies,” a shadow-box style of “puppet show.”
Students illustrated their own long-reel of scenes on paper that presented as if on a screen. The name “crankies” comes from the “crank” made out of a clothespin which, when “cranked,” turns scrolls that transition scene to scene.
Last week, the fifth-graders proudly presented their “crankies” to their first-grade reading buddies in Catherine Villatoro’s class. Perched on chairs and in a half-circle on their reading rug, the first-graders gazed in awe at the images as their older buddies read to them about everything from “Rumplestiltskin” to how the Tortoise, who once raced the Hare, also raced another competitor – a piece of hair.
“They’re so creative,” Bain said of her students. “They really got into this.”
Emphasizing reading and creativity
As one of their first literary units, Bain said the students were paired up with younger students to practice their reading comprehension. Presenting their “crankies” to Villatoro’s class encouraged the students to be creative, task-oriented and brave.
Each of the students chose a book to read, and many of them were classic favorites such as “Jack and the Beanstalk” and “The Three Billy Goats Gruff.” After reading the stories, rather than a simple book report, the students were tasked with creating their own “puppet show,” including their “crankies,” and occasionally batons with faces or objects on them. The batons helped bring the stories to life and kept the readers engaged.
But the students weren’t limited to making “crankies” about the stories they’d already read. They were encouraged to create their own if they wanted to. Many of the stories were originals, and some – like Ally Mayo’s “Bailey and Brooklyn” – were based on classics like “Rumplestiltskin” and had an interesting twist.
In Mayo’s case, two twin sisters helped one another appease their father’s desire for gold. While one preferred to play softball, the other enjoyed spinning straw into gold, and their father threatened banishment if his desires weren’t met.
McKenna Roberts presented “Jack and the Beanstalk,” while Lily Schofield illustrated her version of “The Two Daughters,” where the ladies worried about having to marry someone they didn’t like.
“I don’t want a gross or ugly king,” Roberts said.
Leah Skar’s presentation was based on “Balloons Over Broadway,” which is about how a balloon elephant in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade accidentally comes loose and blows away.
Diana Leigh wrote her own version of “The Prince Who Became Friends with a Dragon,” while Solange Villeuve, who read “The Secret Keeper,” wrote her own story, “The Potter Boy.”
Stevie LeClair, who read “Papagyo: the Mischief Maker” by Gerald McDermott, wrote “Alexa the Parrot Plays Baseball,” featuring a host of animal friends.
