ST. ALBANS — The 8th annual BFA basketball Purple Game was another terrific success in raising awareness of pancreatic cancer research in memory of Barbara Clark.
The Comets varsity and JV girls raised funds prior to the Comet's game against Spaulding on Monday evening.
Carrying on the Purple Game tradition, there was a half time shoot around which was enjoyed by all.
The 50/50 was won by BFA student Ben Archambeau, who generously donated over $100 of the $168 pot back to the charity.
"He wanted to donate it all, but we felt like as a student, he could use a little of that money himself, as well," said Tim Clark, representing the family.
"Not only did the Comets come away with the victory, but the community continues to provide amazing support of charitable causes, including donations to the Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research," said Clark.
In attendance were Barbara's kids; Tim and his wife Lina, Randy and his wife Stacey, and Brian. Barbara's grandchildren Anthony and Elena Clark were in attendance.
Elena, who graduated from BFA St. Albans in 2019, and three of her friends spent time during the evening selling 50/50 and shoot around tickets throughout the stands.
Proceeds from the event go to the Lustgarten Foundation, a non-profit organization with the mission of advancing scientific and medical research related to the diagnosis, treatment, cure, and prevention of pancreatic cancer.
Based on an endowment from Cablevision, all of the organizations administrative costs are covered allowing 100 percent of donations to go directly to pancreatic cancer research.
The BFA basketball Purple Game, and fund raising, was initiated by the family of Barbara Clark, owner of Barbara's Bouquets flower shop in St. Albans for 37 years, along with the support of the BFA Athletic Department.
Barbara was an enthusiastic supporter of BFA where her three children and nine grandchildren attended high school. She passed away of pancreatic cancer on March 6, 2012.
The Clark family extended their gratitude to BFA Athletic Director Dan Marlow for all of his assistance in continuing to organize this Purple Game tradition and to all the generous supporters in the St. Albans community. They also thanked the Spaulding fans who contributed to the 50/50 during the game.