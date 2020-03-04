ST. ALBANS CITY — Voters in St. Albans City Tuesday overwhelmingly approved all articles on the ballot.
With the proposal of a Local Option Tax passing 876 to 597 as well as the city’s $10.8 million budget, the tax rate is set at $.9316. The local option tax will generate an estimated $630,000 annually for the city.
The city voted 941 to 553 to approve the proposed $2.75 million bond for a year-around community pool at Hard’Ack, but to proceed with the pool’s construction would require St. Albans Town voters to approve their $2.7 million portion of the construction. The town ballots were being recounted in the town at press time.
“It’s a conundrum as to what we do now,” St. Albans City Manager Dominic Cloud said, should town voters opposed to the pool prevail.
The bond to complete neighborhood sidewalks was passed 1209 to 302. And the Fonda Redevelopment TIF bonds were passed 975 to 484.
“The team at City Hall is excited by the strong endorsement of our citizens for the Local Option Tax, our budget, sidewalks and the new pool. All of the articles passed overwhelmingly and I think this shows the confidence our residents have regarding the direction that the administration and city council has and continues to take our community in. With that said we were disappointed that the pool was voted down in the Town, but we will convene with the Selectboard and see what our next steps are,” St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith said late Tuesday night.