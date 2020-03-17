ST. ALBANS — The Emergency Management Directors (EMD) for both St. Albans City and Town are meeting daily, as well as staying in regular communication with both the state and local agencies.
Town manager Carrie Johnson is the EMD for St. Albans Town and SAPD Chief Gary Taylor holds that role for the city.
For now, both municipal offices remain open, but the public is asked to call ahead and make an appointment before coming to either the city or town offices. "Offices remain open, but it's a fluid situation," said Johnson.
"This is a long game," she said. "This is a long duration event that none of us expected."
The first objective, Johnson said, is to protect public health.
The municipal governments will serve as a conduit for information, she added. Residents should check in with the town and city websites and Facebook pages. Johnson also encouraged people to check the state's website, healthvermont.gov. In addition, she suggested people should verify information they may encounter online. "Verify before you get caught up in rumors," Johnson said.
She also reminded people that grocery stores will remain open and are not anticipating shortages.
Both the state and Northwestern Medical Center have set up emergency management centers and Taylor said he and Johnson are in regular communication with them.
The state provides a daily update for EMDs around the state which covers everything the state is doing. "It's like taking the pulse of what the state is doing every single day," Johnson said.
Should the city or town need to relocate operations, sites have been identified, Taylor said. Both police cruisers and the lobby of the SAPD are being regularly decontaminated.
"People want to help, but we would like them to use existing channels," Johnson said. For example, those looking to donate food should work through Martha's Kitchen or NorthWest Family Foods.
The St. Albans Free Library will be closing to the public indefinitely as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday. But will offer pick up of books, videos and other items to patrons Tuesdays thru Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To arrange a pick-up call 524-1507 or email stalbansfreelibrary@gmail.com. Patrons can ask for specific titles or have librarians select an assortment for them.
The library's wifi will remain available for use outside of the building. The password is readmore.
In addition, patrons will still be able to borrow books and audiobooks electronically through sites linked on the library's website, stalbansfreelibrary.org. For the online services, the user name is your library card number and the password is your last name, with the first letter capitalized.