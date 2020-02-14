ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans City Council formally staffed the city’s inaugural historic preservation commission during its Monday meeting, appointing seven locals to the newly minted preservation board.
Historic preservation commissions are bodies charged with advocating for historical preservation within community planning and encouraging governments’ involvement in identifying, registering and preserving historic properties.
By creating a commission, St. Albans City is also allowed to tap into preservation grants through the federal National Historic Preservation Program, administered locally as the Certified Local Government program overseen by Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
Those grants, according to officials, are largely untapped in Vermont, with only a handful of communities qualifying for the program.
Within Franklin County, Swanton Village and St. Albans Town have both created their own historic preservation commissions.
The city council appointed the following seven locals – many affiliated with the Saint Albans Museum – to the inaugural preservation commission:
- Planning commissioner Stan Bradeen;
- Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce manager Lisamarie Charlesworth;
- Saint Albans Museum director Alex Lehning;
- Museum trustees Joe Luneau and Laz Scangas;
- Former Swanton Lumber finance manager and museum volunteer Richard Stahl; and
- Parks commissioner Barbara Weinstein.
Membership between St. Albans Town’s historical preservation commission and the city’s has some overlap.
“I’m so excited about this, because this has been a passion of mine for years,” Stahl said upon his appointment Monday. “This is very exciting, I’m really into historical preservation and this is great for the community.”
As a part of the commission’s charges, the commission will help maintain an inventory of historical buildings in St. Albans City and advise the city when a property is nominated for the National Register of Historic Places.
Currently, there are about ten individual entries on the National Register of Historic Places within St. Albans City, including much of the city’s historic downtown.
According St. Albans City’s website, the city’s most recent historical buildings inventory dates back to more than 30 years ago.