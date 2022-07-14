ST. ALBANS — The front doors are open, and City Side Pub is ready for business.
The bar, which had been Shooter’s Saloon, underwent the name-change when owner Lisa Blouin and general manager Joey Lowe took over the building this past month.
Since that time, the new ownership has been updating the establishment, as well as changing up some of the prior bar’s long-standing rules. Lowe said the goal is to make the bar feel welcoming, like a community bar, to attract new customers and give the downtown a place where people can casually sit and have a few beers.
Lowe’s biggest change since taking over has been switching the bar’s entrance to its front door. When the bar was Shooter’s Saloon, people entered a side entrance near the parking garage, but Lowe has since closed that entrance off and locked the wooden gate that allowed people to move in-and-out from the bar’s back corner.
Lowe said the change helps with the flow of people into the bar and makes the overall atmosphere more welcoming, especially when people can see what’s going on from the street.
In the future, he’s considering a more extensive front-facing facelift, he said, and the business has already gotten the go-ahead from the City of St. Albans to branch out onto the sidewalk if they decide to do so.
Eventually, Lowe said City Side Pub’s efforts could help anchor Kingman Street as a place for the community to come together.
To give an example of what could potentially be done, he highlighted events such as Kingman Fest, which caused the street to overflow with people looking to hear Jesse Agan’s tribute to Queen. Next year, Lowe said he’d like to help out in organizing the event to keep the positive momentum going.
As part of that goal, City Side Pub's new owners have also implemented a few more rules to cut down on potential problems. For example, Lowe said he’s instituted the policy of no new entrees after midnight.
People already inside the bar can stay inside and finish out the night until last call, he said, but the change helps eliminate some of the after-hours travel between bars that tended to spark some late-night fights and arguments on Kingman Street.
“Nothing good happens after midnight,” Lowe said. “We’re looking to give people a good, fun safe place to go to.”
He’s also focused on making the bar a standard place to hang out for people looking for entertainment on Thursday, Friday or Saturday nights. On Thursdays, the bar hosts karaoke or an open stage, and on the weekend, the bar brings in DJs or live bands.
By being consistent, he said he wants to make sure that no matter the weekend, people know that there’s something happening at City Side Pub.
“Shooter’s has been there for 18 years, and my thanks goes out to Debbie and Doug [Grevatt] for putting it together,” Lowe said. “They’re the ones that gave me the opportunity here.”
Prior to managing City Side Pub, Lowe spent 21 years working at his family’s Bayside Pavilion in St. Albans Bay.
“We want to let people know that they’re welcome,” Lowe said. “You’re meeting the same people most nights. They become your family.”
