ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans City has furloughed the equivalent of seven full time employees during this crisis. Remaining employees are working from home where possible, with city hall closed to the public.
City manager Dominic Cloud said some of the furloughs were reductions in hours rather than a full layoff.
Key city services – police, fire, water and wastewater – are all still operating. The city clerk is still assisting with real estate closings.
However, there have been changes in schedules. "Just because you're essential doesn't mean you can congregate," said Cloud.
The public works department is working in three shifts 24 hours a day, seven days a week, particularly at the water and wastewater plants.
Police officers are working primarily from their cruisers rather than coming into the station, with the cruisers being disinfected daily.
While the fiscal impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on the city isn't clear, city officials wanted to be responsible stewards of the taxpayer's money, Cloud explained.
The pandemic and the shutdown of businesses and services across the state to reduce the spread of the virus has changed the workflow at the city. "Some are working their absolute tails off and for others work drops off," said Cloud.
The city has suspended all shutoffs of water and wastewater for non-payment. With the level of assistance available to those who have been laid-off, Cloud said he is not anticipating a big loss of revenue.
"If people are having a hard time paying, they should get in touch and we can make a plan," said Cloud. The city's main phone line is being answered remotely.
With the drop-off in economic activity, payments of fees are dropping off.
"We support the governor's efforts." he said. "It was the right thing to do."
The pandemic has also brought the city's many construction projects to a halt, including the Main and Congress project, construction of a new building at the Fonda property, and sidewalk work approved by voters on Town Meeting Day.
"Public health is number one. There will be time for everything else," Cloud said.
There is also an impact on downtown businesses. "Every business is different," Cloud said. "Some were better positioned to respond because of what they sell."