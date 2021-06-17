Earlier this week, City of Saint Albans Mayor Tim Smith issued a proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month in the City of St. Albans:
- Whereas the uprising at the Stonewall Inn in New York City in June 1969 sparked a liberation movement that continues to carry on today among many Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community members and allies in our state and country and
- Whereas June has received the nickname “Pride Month” as a particularly significant time of year for LGBTQ residents to stand up as proud members of our community even as they still risk higher rates of violence and discrimination; and
- Whereas we as City residents share the responsibility to recognize the work that must continue for the cause of safety and equity for the LGBTQ community;
- NOW, THEREFORE, I, Timothy J. Smith, Mayor, hereby recognize June as PRIDE MONTH in the City of St. Albans
The announcement comes just after St. Albans Town launched the release of its newly designed logo in honor of Pride Month last week, decorating it with beautiful red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple coloring to show their allegiance to the mission of inclusivity in their community.
“The board is very enthusiastic about this,” said Town Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso. “St. Albans Town is an inclusive, community-minded and beautiful place to live. We celebrate our diversity here, and we celebrate our freedoms.”
