ST. ALBANS CITY — Anyone who gave the central City of St. Albans a passing glance this past week probably noticed the jarring graffiti on the south side of the Welden Theatre building.
That was one of several North Main Street buildings an as-yet-unidentified graffitist or graffitists hit this past Friday.
Marty Manahan, the city’s public works director, explained officials’ plan to clean up the graffiti to the city council this past Monday night.
He said a team led by Matt Mulheron will try to clean the graffiti with a graffiti-specific removal solution.
Manahan said that solution works well if applied soon after the graffiti. He said it’s less effective after a couple weeks.
If the solution doesn’t get the job done, Manahan said Mulheron’s team will paint over the graffiti.
Manahan said the cleanup team plans to keep track of its time and money spent on the job for the sake of reimbursement from the graffitist(s).
Suspects apprehended in these cases tend to go through court diversion, Manahan said, ultimately reimbursing the affected community with either money or time spent performing community service.
And city officials would know. Two graffiti rashes struck the city in the past year prior to this one.
The graffitists in both of those cases came to the city from other communities, and Manahan said both groups similarly explained their motivations.
“Once they’re caught they’re very remorseful and think about it and can’t understand why they did it,” Manahan told the council. “They typically don’t repeat it, but it seems like we get new ones every couple of months.”
Councilor Chad Spooner said, “This one looks a little more ...”
“Professional?” councilor Tim Hawkins suggested.
Spooner said that was the word he was looking for. And Manahan didn’t disagree.
“If they spent their efforts on art walls and stuff, they’re talented,” Manahan said.
That was a suggestion members of the Swanton Arts Council made after the arrest of two Swanton graffitists this past summer — that the offenders put their art skills to work on the community’s public art walls, open canvases across Swanton, as part of their community service.
Manahan told the council the St. Albans Police Dept. is investigating the graffiti, and that the SAPD plans to cross-reference the symbols to look for insightful meaning.
When councilor Jim Pelkey asked Manahan if he had any idea what they meant, Manahan joked for the sake of “self-incrimination, I’d rather not answer that question.”
Anyone with information can contact the SAPD at 524-2166, or anonymously submit a tip online at stalbanspd.com.