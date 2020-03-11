ST. ALBANS CITY — The fate of a pool proposed for the Hard’ack Recreation Area is in the hands of St. Albans Town, at least for now.
The pool was proposed as joint project of the city and town. Voters in St. Albans City approved the project, which also included a sidewalk on Congress Street, improvements to the Hard’ack entrance and building for changing rooms, by a wide margin. Voters in the town rejected the $5.5 million proposal by just 37 out of 2,000 cast.
City voters also approved a local options tax (LOT), a bond to complete the city’s replacement of neighborhood sidewalks and curbs to be repaid with LOT funds, and tax increment financing funding to complete site cleanup and construct an access road for a new 10,000 square foot building at the Fonda property. The new building will house the American Railway Dispatch Center, which employs 63 people locally.
“I think we should be proud of the way Town Meeting Day progressed for the city,” said Mayor Tim Smith at Monday night’s council meeting.
Smith then turned to the subject of the pool, saying, “We’ve all been asked by constituents what happens now.”
City manager Dominic Cloud said he has checked with the Vermont Bond Bank and as long as the project doesn’t change, the city’s positive vote is sufficient for bonding “indefinitely.”
The two communities had planned to split the cost of the pool and other improvements, with both communities paying their share of the debt payments from their respective local options tax revenues.
The town has had a LOT for several years, generating approximately $850,000 in revenue each year, according to town officials.
The bond payments were projected to have cost less than $200,000 for each community annually.
The city assumed full ownership of the Hard’ack Recreation Area last year, after the board decided the non-profit’s future could best be secured by municipal ownership. When initially approached by the Hard’ack board, the town selectboard said it had no interest in ownership of the recreation area.
However, that changed when the city asked the town to partner on the pool project. The town asked to share in ownership of Hard’ack and the city agreed that should the town go forward with the pool project, it would gain half ownership of Hard’ack.
The city also agreed to maintain and manage the pool, as well as the Congress Street sidewalk, the number one project on the town’s sidewalk list.
In addition to the pool itself, “there’s also a relationship at stake,” said Cloud. “I think we give them some time.”
“I think it’s the right project in the right place,” he added.
Ward 2 Councilor Jim Pelkey said he felt there had been confusion in the town about how the pool would be paid for.
Cloud answered that communication around public projects is a challenge. Should the town go to voters on its own, “the town can speak and we won’t have the city muddling the issues.”
Chad Spooner, Ward 6, councilor pointed out that the city can’t wait indefinitely. “I’d like to set some kind of deadline,” he said. “I don’t want to wait five years.”
“I don’t think the useful life of the pool is going to allow us to dither,” said Cloud.
The current city pool is 15 years past its useful life. Repairing the pool would cost more than $2 million and would only lengthen its life by 15 years, according to an analysis commissioned by the city.
The pool is used equally by town and city residents, according to the city’s recreation department, which oversees the pool.
The town selectboard will meet next Monday.
The city, meanwhile, will be moving forward with its local options tax. The next step is securing the approval of the state legislature. Rep. Mike McCarthy, D-St. Albans, who also serves on the council, said he has already approached the Legislative Council about wording for a bill. McCarthy added he will work with other Franklin County legislators to make certain the approval takes place before the end of the session.