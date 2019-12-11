ST. ALBANS CITY — This holiday season in the city, the choice between parking on Main Street or parking in the Lake Street garage could be one that affects your wallet.
Those who use the parking garage can now park there for two free hours, thanks to city officials.
Meanwhile, back on Main Street, the city’s new license plate reader is clearly active. Particularly last week, passersby couldn’t see vehicle windshields for the orange tickets.
But most Main Street parking spaces also allow free parking for the same period of time, two hours, during which those parking don’t need to worry about a ticket.
The difference comes after those two hours.
Parking tickets tend toward $15, which can increase to $17 if the vehicle’s owner doesn’t pay the ticket within seven days.
In the garage, on the other hand, those who park longer than those free two hours incur costs of just $1 per hour — and a maximum of $5 per day.
Last week might have seemed like a ticketing spree compared to recent months downtown, but St. Albans City Manager Dominic Cloud said, at Monday’s city council meeting, the city only issued a total of 50 tickets. And he said the city waived several of those, prioritizing education.
Nevertheless, City Mayor Tim Smith said several people complained to him about the abrupt spike in tickets — specifically, that the city didn’t notify downtown parkers that they would now actually be ticketed, a notion Smith compared to “speeding on the interstate for a whole month without the state police on the u-turns and then one shows up.
“Does that mean you don’t have to pay that ticket?”
Sharon Holcomb was all for the uptick in tickets.
“That’s good,” she told the council, “because they didn’t issue anything all summer long.”
Holcomb owns Bayberry Cottage, a Main Street business right centrally downtown, facing Taylor Park.
She brought up the matter of downtown parking during the council meeting’s public comment time.
Holcomb said she’s mystified by the volume of parkers on Main Street first thing in the morning.
“Who’s parking there at nine o’clock in the morning?” she asked the council. “None of the retail businesses open ‘til ten. We can come in there at nine o’clock — every parking space is taken downtown.”
Holcomb surmised those parking at that time must be “all these offices and apartments that are above everybody that’s not parking in the garage.”
So hopefully, she said, the volume of tickets this new license plate reader produces drives Main Street parkers just around the corner to the garage.
“Let’s give it a month,” Cloud said.
City officials have as much reason for hope as Holcomb, based on Cloud’s comments. The city invested $50,000 into the new enforcement system, paired with two hours’ free parking in the garage.
“We’ve never had, in my opinion, a top-tier parking enforcement program,” Cloud said, “because we didn’t have something clear and conspicuous like a parking meter.”
Instead, the city’s relied on what Cloud called a “cobbled-together” enforcement mechanism: chalking tires.
Even as city officials tried to institute the new enforcement system, they suffered “embarrassing as heck” mishaps, according to Cloud. City officials couldn’t get the contractor to deliver the new system on site, and then there was “an interaction” between the software and the system, including firewall issues — “just classic stuff.”
“But we’re finally there,” Cloud told Holcomb. “Now is the time to monitor and to see if it helps.”