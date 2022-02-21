ST. ALBANS CITY — With the new St. Albans City pool making a splash next year, the latest budget reflects changes in the city’s recreation budget and its debt service.
Here’s a rundown of the budget and ballot articles for City of St. Albans residents.
Article 1: Elections:
The single race for city council is between Newell Decker, a retired volunteer historian running as a Republican, and Jamie Pinkham, a compliance officer at Northwestern Medical Center.
The rest of the races are uncontested. Mayor Tim Smith will remain as mayor, and Timothy Hawkins has decided to keep his Ward 1 seat. Sean Bell and Stacie Scangas will also be running uncontested as library trustees.
Article 2: Budget
Shall the voters adopt the City Council’s proposed budget for FY 23 totaling $10,051,420 with an estimated municipal tax rate of $.9590 on the Grand List?
The City of St. Albans budget crested $10 million in 2022, but the municipal property tax is set to increase by 0.4% over last year’s tax rate.
As for large expenditures, the biggest impact on this year’s budget is the arrival of the St. Albans City pool, which pushed up both the city’s debt service and parks and recreation totals by $400,000 each. The pool’s revenues, however, are expected to make up the difference.
The St. Albans Police Department is also seeing a sizable increase of $230,000, which City Manager Dominic Cloud said is necessary to help fund staff budgets and prevent staff shortages during a difficult labor market.
The single department receives roughly one fourth of the city’s total budget.
The remaining ballot articles
Article 3: Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $100,000 in FY 23 to fund an additional NCSS Crisis Intervention Specialist to work directly with the St. Albans Police Department
Thanks to the work of mental health clinician Sam Weber, the City of St. Albans is looking to add another embedded crisis worker to the staff of the St. Albans Police Department. Weber gave insights to the police department’s mental health program to the city’s police advisory board this past fall, and the board appealed to St. Albans City Council to hire another specialist and increase the number of hours they’re available to respond to police calls.
Article 4: Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $25,000 in FY 23 to support the St. Albans Museum?
St. Albans Museum Director Lisa Evans went in front of St. Albans City Council this past December to highlight the need for a larger budget to pay for capital costs associated with the museum’s 150-year-old building. To see if voters would agree to the increase, the city introduced the ballot article.
Meanwhile, an anonymous donor has offered a “challenge grant” on the vote. If residents approve the higher allocation amount, the museum’s anonymous donor will match the additional $10,000 sent to the museum in order to help the organization pay for the capital costs associated with a 150-year-old building.
Article 5 & 6: Shall the Charter of the City of St. Albans, as amended, be further amended to change the City Clerk (and City Treasurer) position from an elected position to one appointed by the City Council, effective July 1, 2022, through the amendment of City Charter…
Citing staffing concerns, the City of St. Albans is asking voters to change city charter to give the power to appoint the city clerk/treasurer. Mayor Tim Smith proposed the change back in December, which would allow the city to widen its search of candidates to outside of city limits in order to replace Curry Galloway, who is leaving the position due to health reasons.
No one has filed to run for city clerk, and the position will be most likely filled by planning and development assistant Arleigh Young in the interim until the council can appoint someone in July.
Article 7: Shall the City of St. Albans issue general obligation bonds or notes in an amount not to exceed $500,000 for the purpose of financing public improvements, namely land acquisition, brownfield cleanup, utility improvements, site work, professional services, and related costs, and for the payment thereof pledge the credit of the City?
To propel local development, the City of St. Albans is looking to prep another lot for a potential development at the “Jolley lot”, 100 Federal Street. During a preliminary environmental study, the half-acre lot was found to be contaminated thanks to prior industrial use, and the contaminated soil would need to be removed and replaced with clean soil, concrete or asphalt caps before it can be developed.
