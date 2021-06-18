In an effort to keep the Kingman Street project on track, city officials said the street will remain closed to traffic through the duration of the project.
Officials did say that sidewalks and businesses in that area will remain open.
Construction is expected to continue through November 2021 though officials said some additional work may be needed through May 2022.
The drive-through window at Peoples Trust Company will operate as it does today and vehicles will be routed down Federal Street or through the parking lot to Center Street.
The project on Kingman Street will include new streetlights, landscaping, and new sidewalks and walkways as a part of the city’s last planned downtown beautification project.
This week, city staff worked to locate all existing water and sewer services to buildings. The city said they are working to prevent further water service breaks and water shut-downs. Eventually the new mains will be installed, and the crew will connect building services to the new main. There will be planned water shut-offs for hooking up the services, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.