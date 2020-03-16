ST. ALBANS CITY — Once again auditors found “no significant deficiencies or material weaknesses” in the city’s financial reporting and controls, in the words of Alina Korsak of the accounting firm Melanson & Heath.
Korsak presented the results to the St. Albans City Council on Monday, leading to a more general discussion of the city’s financial position.
As of June 30, 2019, the end of the last fiscal year, the city had an unreserved fund balance of $1.18 million, meaning the city had $1.18 million which was not set aside for a specific use. That is the equivalent of 13.6 percent of the city’s annual expenses.
The usual recommendation for municipalities is to have two months of expenses in the unreserved fund balance. Tom Leitz, the city’s Director of Administration, said the city could operate on a much thinner margin if necessary, because the timing and size of both its expenses and revenues are known. “We have great ability to predict our cash flow,” he said.
At the end of the fiscal year 2016, the city had a much higher fund balance, $2.5 million. One million of that was subsequently invested in the Hampton Inn, making the city an equity partner in that project. The city also purchased the properties now part of the Main and Congress improvements that year.
Given the city’s ability to operate on a thin margin, Leitz suggested the city would be able to use some of its existing fund balance for a another project if needed.
“Our revenues are more or less guaranteed,” Leitz told the Messenger, unlike the state where revenues fluctuate with the income and sales tax. ”We’re really insulated from unanticipated expenses,” he added, pointing to the quality of the city’s insurance and its reserve funds.
Much of the accounting advice for municipalities doesn’t match how the city has been operating for the past decade, according to city manager Dominic Cloud. The city, he said, operates like a start-up business. “Money comes in and we turn around and invest it in the next project.”
Because interest rates have remained at record lows, Leitz said, “if you’re not investing... you’re missing this enormous opportunity.” The city is able to borrow at 3 percent for 20 years through the Vermont Bond Bank. “Three percent on long-term debt is awfully good,” Leitz said.
Following Town Meeting Day votes, the city will be borrowing for two projects, replacement of the remaining sidewalks and curbs in the neighborhoods, a loan to be repaid with local options tax revenues, and $1 million for pollution abatement and an access road at the Fonda site on Lower Newton Road. Once the abatement work is complete a new 10,000 square foot building will be constructed for the American Rail Dispatching Center currently located in the Vermont Central Railroad building on Federal Street.
For fiscal year 2019, the city saw continued growth in recreation, along with dispatching and police services. “Recreation had, for probably the third or fourth year, substantial growth in their programming,” said Leitz. There were also additional contracts for police and dispatch services.
One of the areas where the auditors recommended improved controls was tailoring access to financial software based on a person’s job responsibilities. The city agrees that should be done, but its ability to do so is limited by its use of NEMRC, a software program the state uses to keep track of the statewide grand list. As a result, Vermont municipalities also end up using the system.
NEMRC doesn’t allow for the kind of tailored access the auditors recommend.
Mayor Tim Smith asked when the situation with NEMRC will be resolved.
Cloud said the state has been reviewing what to do and had promised a decision at the end of 2019, but no decision has been released yet.
“It’s been obsolete for decades,” Leitz said of NEMRC. It runs on a platform no longer supported by Windows, creating the risk that a Windows update will, at some point, render the program inoperable, he explained.
“The entire state is dependent on one vendor,” said Cloud. “Out in the hinterlands, people love NEMRC because it’s cheap and it’s what they know.”
Last year, NEMRC agreed to pay the state $30,000 after the attorney general said its security failings violated the Vermont Consumer Protection Act. The company also agreed to make security improvements.
In addition to land records, the municipalities also use NEMRC to manage tax and utility payments, and dog licenses.
The auditors also recommended the city conduct internal audits of departments which handle money, which the city agreed to do.
The city also agreed to adopt a formal information technology policy with documented procedures and emergency plans.
The final item mentioned by the auditors is missing information from earlier years of the city’s pension fund. From 1962 to 2010, the city operated its own pension fund. Some forms related to the program are missing.
The city expects to pay out $6 million in benefits for all of the current and future pension recipients from the closed plan. The city currently has more than $4 million set aside for the fund and is adding $200,000 per year to it, explained Leitz.
The only pension-related concern in the audit was an alert about missing paperwork. Korsak said the item would not appear on future audits. The auditors simply wished to make it known that some paperwork was missing.
New city employees are enrolled in the Vermont Municipal Employee Retirement System (VMERS).