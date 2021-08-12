ST ALBANS CITY-- The City is developing their concept of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, and met earlier this week to discuss first drafts of the resolution created by City Manager Dominic Cloud.
The committee will be up and running by this fall, Cloud said, culminating a long series of conversations the City has helped facilitate with community members, staff and council members around the effects of implicit bias on community connection and residential resources.
While he spoke in favor of the creation of the committee, council member James Pelkey disagreed with the notion of implicit bias being a part of the document.
“I may be a minority, but implicit bias, to me, I equate with what you’re hearing in the national news as an institutional bias,” Pelkey said. “I don’t believe this City has any implicit biases against our marginalized citizens...I do not believe anywhere in the City that we try to make these minorities and the LGBTQ feel like second-class citizens or non-citizens.”
Council member Michael McCarthy spoke in support of the language, and Cloud offered that through the process of developing the proposal he examined his own biases, some of which he didn’t know he had.
In an interview with the Messenger on Wednesday Reier Erickson, founding member of Neighbors for a Safer St. Albans praised Cloud’s actions.
“It’s important to acknowledge we are all in different places and we are all on that journey,” Erickson said. “It’s important to acknowledge that you’re here, you are challenged with it and others should too.”
A hope for impact
“The biggest thing really is allowing the City of St. Albans and City government to have a lens at historically marginalized groups,” Erickson said. “Coming from a white lens, sometimes you don’t necessarily understand the need to address issues as urgently as they need to be.”
While Cloud said he wasn’t prepared to comment on what specific impact the committee would have on policies or procedures in the City before the next draft of the resolution was finished, Erickson said he hoped the committee would bring cultural diversity to the multitude of year-round events the City has become known for.
“What about an Abenaki drumming circle instead of always just bluegrass and rock?” Erickson said.
Community expansion
“Vermont without northwest Vermont is not in good shape,” said Frank Cioffi, president of the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation and Cynosure, Inc in an interview with the Messenger earlier this year. “We’re 35% of the state’s population, but from 2018 we’ve accounted for a majority of the population growth and from 2018 we’ve accounted for 74% of the job growth in that period of time ...The rest of Vermont is not growing.”
In an economic report titled “The Role of Northwest Vermont in the State Economy,” published January 28, former state economist Art Woolf said that between 2000 and 2019 the population of the northwestern Vermont counties grew by 10.4%, roughly 21,000, while the other counties in the state combined lost 6,000 residents.
Erickson said he anticipates the demographics of St. Albans City to change with the growing population, and that more people means more perspectives.
“The City is going to have to ask itself “how do we move forward?” Erickson said. “There’s no doubt that some learning is going to happen. Hopefully what the City does is pick people for this committee who are actually willing to work and not just hold space.”
While the committee will be tailored to the unique needs of the St. Albans community, Cloud said the formation of similar committees in Barre and Winooski provided potential template for the first steps of creating one in St. Albans.
Cloud said candidates for the committee have not yet been chosen as of this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.