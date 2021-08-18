ST. ALBANS CITY — Motor noise is an issue in the City according to police logs and City Council meetings, where multiple residents questioned why the noise ordinances aren’t being enforced.
The council considered some ideas and possible remedies for a noise ordinance for discussion at the meeting on Aug. 9, but City ordinances already prohibit the vehicles being complained about.
City counselors agreed that any updates to the ordinance were a good place to start, but on Wednesday City Manager Dominic Cloud could not be reached for comment.
City noise ordinances prohibit motor vehicles that were modified to increase their noise output. They also prohibit all straight pipes, defects in vehicles or in their operation that create squealing, the squealing of tires, loud and unnecessary grating grinding, exploding-type, rattling or other noises, excessive usage of horns or signaling devices, creation of unreasonably loud or harsh sounds, radio sounds that disturb the peace within a certain distance.
Noise ordinances are listed on page 188 of the city ordinances located on the St. Albans City website.
Members of the audience questioned why authorities weren’t issuing more tickets to people revving their engines on roadways and driveways, driving excessively loudly and causing walls and windows to rattle.
“We’re discussing (updates to the ordinance,)” Mayor Tim Smith said in an interview with The Messenger. “It’s throughout the City. Talk to any resident, and everyone will have an issue with the noise in residential areas...we get complaints on a regular basis.”
Council member and St. Albans State Representative Mike McCarthy, who has served on the State House Transportation Committee in Montpelier, said the issue is ongoing as it has become a trend for Vermonters to modify their vehicles.
Enforcing noise ordinances could mean relocating a police officer with a decibel-measuring device to chase down offenders, he said.
“Maybe (the ordinance) could be that if your vehicle is modified it can’t pass inspection,” McCarthy said.
Ten residential complaints against motorcycles racing on roads throughout the City were recorded in last week’s St. Albans City Police log and appear in almost every log issued by the Department.
“I really think this at least gave us a starting place with a little bit of fine-tuning available,” Ward 3 Alderperson Marie Bessette said of the proposed new ordinance.
Mayor Smith said though the issue is a common complaint, he didn’t think the excessive noise poised any physical danger to residents.
“It all comes down to quality-of-life issues,” Smith said.
