ST. ALBANS CITY – Last week’s special meeting of the St. Albans City Council saw time allotted to review two large projects to be considered by city voters this March: the redevelopment of the Fonda site and the completion of the city’s years-long sidewalk project.
Officials first shared redevelopment plans for the Fonda site last month, announcing the Genesee & Wyoming planned to move its current railroad dispatch center from the corner of Lake Street and Federal Street to a new building on a lot carved out of the Fonda site.
The is asking city voters to approve use tax increment financing (TIF) for the project, which is expected to keep more than 60 jobs within St. Albans, almost all of which, according to St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith, are held by residents in Franklin County.
“I think the last number we had was 63 jobs are being saved within the community,” Smith said. “Very well paying jobs and... if not all of them, the majority are definitely from Franklin County.”
On Town Meeting Day, voters will be asked whether to authorize the city’s use of TIF funding to support the brownfields cleanup of the Fonda site and build an access road over the site to connect to the new railroad dispatch center.
The TIF refers to the city’s state-authorized ability to bond for infrastructure improvements for larger redevelopment projects and use the tax revenue from increases in those projects’ property values to make bond payments.
The city previously leveraged its TIF district for supporting the construction of its municipal parking garage, the Lake Street Hampton Inn, the state office building on Federal Street and the Ace Hardware store, as well as the ongoing Congress and Main streets redevelopment.
According to St. Albans City Manager Dominic Cloud, the proposal was “very similar to all of the public-private partnerships we’ve done in the past, where the city assembles the land, puts together a real estate deal and finds a private partner to build a new building, and we create the right conditions for redevelopment.”
“We own the land on the Fonda site,” Cloud said. “We will clean the land of all environmental contaminants and transfer ownership to Connor Construction.”
City officials are asking for voters to authorize the use of $1 million in TIF bonds to support the project and will leverage another $400,000 previously awarded by the Northern Borders Regional Commission for Fonda’s redevelopment.
According to Cloud, the tax increment used to finance the bonds needed for that redevelopment could also be covered from gains made in the rest of the city’s TIF district, which constitutes all of the city’s downtown and industrial areas on Lake and Federal streets.
“We can still cover it from the rest of the district,” Cloud said. “We’re not overly reliant on this one project.”
The Fonda site was home to the Fonda Group’s paper products plant, which Fonda closed in 2005 as a part of a merger with the larger Solo Cup Company.
The city purchased the site soon after and earmarked it for eventual redevelopment.
The construction of the railroad dispatch center is the first project for the site since the city’s purchase, with room made at the site for two other projects since the city subdivided the former industrial site.
The dispatch center will take the plot furthest into the site from Lower Newton Road, the smallest of the three available plots and, according to city officials, the cleanest of the three available plots.
The current dispatch offices at 2 Federal Street are located in an aging building with maintenance issues. The building had served as the headquarters of the Central Vermont Railroad dating back to that railroad’s consolidation in the mid-1800s.
According to city officials, Connor Construction has taken an option to purchase the building following the move.
Reception to the proposal appeared warm in the council’s meeting Monday night.
“I commend the city for taking action to preserve these high paying jobs,” Charlie Moore, a former railroad executive and city resident now living in St. Albans Town, said. “If you hadn’t taken action, they would be gone, and I know you know that.”
Sidewalk planning to come to fruition
Another large ticket item proposed by city officials for Town Meeting Day was the completion of the city’s years-long sidewalk project, with final stretches of sidewalks and curbs planned throughout the city’s residential areas.
City officials are looking for $1.5 million to fund the sidewalk projects, all of which the city is looking to cover with a 1 percent sales, meals and rooms local options tax also proposed by the city for Town Meeting Day.
“This is the final phase of the neighborhood sidewalk project,” Cloud said. “It’s pretty straightforward, hinges on the local options tax and is the last piece of the five-year neighborhood sidewalk project.”
Streets targeted for this final phase are spread throughout the city and include Bank Street, Beverly Court, Brainerd Street, Ferris Street, Forrest Hill Drive, Rugg Street, Church Street, Lasalle Street, Murray Drive, Pine Street, Russell Street and Stebbins Street.
According to current public works director Marty Manahan, the city would be able to begin construction its final phase of sidewalks almost immediately following a positive vote on Town Meeting Day should the weather be permitting.
Mayor Smith made sure to reiterate the sidewalks hinged on the local options tax, telling those present that, without the tax, the sidewalks were “a moot point.”
“Just to reinforce Dom, it is dependent on the local options tax,” Smith said. “If the local options tax piece on Town Meeting Day does not get approved, then the sidewalks are a moot point.”
“Only to come up again next year,” added city councilor Tim Hawkins.
Town Meeting Day is March 3.
Polls open in St. Albans City at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Early voting and absentee ballots are available.