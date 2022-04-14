ST. ALBANS CITY — The City of St. Albans Belonging, Equity and Inclusion Committee renewed its focus after hearing the city’s response to membership concerns this past Tuesday, April 13.
The committee — established to examine the impact of implicit biases in city functions — ran into a few sticking points at its first meeting last month when committee members found that they weren’t sure how its own members were selected. They also wanted more guidance on their own role within city governance.
To provide more clarity, they requested that city officials attend the committee’s April meeting. City Mayor Tim Smith, Ward 3 Alderperson Marie Bessette and City Manager Dominic Cloud were present on Tuesday.
Membership concerns
Roughly the first half of the meeting focused on City Council’s process of choosing the committee’s members.
Starting off the discussion, Smith explained that the city council chose committee members like any other city group. After advertising for the position, they receive applications from residents to serve on the board. In total, the city received nine applications for the BEI Committee, and after interviewing eight of the nine applicants, City Council went with eight people to fill the board.
The ninth individual who applied had an address outside of the city, and Smith said the council wanted to create a committee that was city-focused.
What took up much of the conversation’s first hour, however, was a discussion about the council’s decision to include Keith Longmore on the committee. The local businessman, who identified himself as Black when previously speaking with the Messenger, expressed views contrary to the group’s mission in a public letter.
Longmore did not attend the committee’s March meeting, nor did he attend Tuesday’s April meeting.
Committee member Reese Kelly, especially, wanted to know why Longmore had been included on the board despite making public statements against its formation.
“This is someone claiming that the work of the committee itself is unnecessary, uncalled for, while also demeaning the people who are currently on the committee who had advocated for it. I feel like this has been really dismissive and biased, and I need an answer for it,” Kelly said.
Smith said in council’s official interview with Longmore, Longmore had expressed some regret about the letter but he felt he could bring another viewpoint to the table.
“We didn’t dwell on it through the interview as much as you would probably have liked us to, Reese,” Smith said. “We chose to have a conversation regarding it, he answered the question and we moved on from that.”
”This isn’t a disagreement of how we do the work, it’s someone saying the work shouldn’t be done,” Kelly responded.
Bessette also recalled the interview.
“I honestly think this gentleman may have had a second thought about it, maybe even a regret…,” Bessette said. “Why not give him a chance? He has the right to serve as well as anybody else. Why not give him a chance? He may bring a perspective that nobody else had even thought of. I don’t know.”
After the interaction between Kelly and city officials, committee member Reier Erickson said he would like to see the committee stop spending its time discussing Longmore’s involvement, and if Longmore had a goal to disrupt its processes — a theory put forward by committee member Eliana Castro — then he had succeeded.
“What I would like us to do is just kind of say we’re not going to take the bait anymore. We’re going to let Keith be Keith,” Erickson said. “I would really like us to move on. I would like to do some work.”
As for the city’s response after the issue had been brought up in March, Smith said he had talked it over with Cloud, and then Cloud had proceeded to take a “walk across the street” to visit Longmore at his downtown business, the Green Mountain Hemp Company.
“I framed it as a conversation between two individuals in which I expressed my perspective on what should happen next and he expressed his perspective on what should happen next. And I don’t think I’d be fair to that conversation if I should share much more than that but I did engage him on the issue,” Cloud said.
After receiving confirmation that City Council was aware of the committee’s concerns on Longmore, the group soon shifted focus.
Defining the committee’s role
As the meeting entered its second half, city officials then addressed the issue of defining the committee’s role by providing more context to what the BEI could potentially do. In its founding documents, the language which describes its responsibilities had been written to be purposefully broad, and Cloud said such tends to be the case to give city committees plenty of leeway to decide what projects it may want to tackle.
As for its role within city government, he also explained that he had considered the committee as being able to fill in the gaps of understanding that the city administration and elected officials don’t have about BEI issues.
“We sort of recognized that we weren’t tuned into that talk about implicit bias, and we needed some help and we realized at the staff level that we needed to assemble a committee like this,” Cloud said. “The primary goal is engagement; help us realize where we have blinders.”
This could take the form of reports, general advisory meetings or more formal recommendations made to council.
Similarly, Smith said he had approached the idea of the committee from the “30,000 foot-level” and he expects the committee to create a welcoming environment that hosts events and educates people about how bias can be propagated.
That doesn’t mean that the committee has to do exactly that, Smith said, as the committee’s founding document hasn’t been set in stone.
To round out the April meeting, the committee briefly discussed the city’s logo “All Are Welcome Here” and its history. Committee members, in general, weren’t thrilled about the phrase and figured they could potentially update it while maintaining the same sentiment.
For the committee’s next meeting to be held May 10, the group plans to tackle an agenda item left over from April’s meeting — crafting a community agreement document that defines the committee’s ground rules on conversation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.