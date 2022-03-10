Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches possible, except 6 to 8 inches in the St. Lawrence Valley of New York. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph, mainly Saturday afternoon into evening. * WHERE...All of Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light rain and snow mix will overspread the region Friday evening into early Saturday morning, and transition to moderate and locally heavy snow by mid-morning. Moderate to heavy snow continues through the daylight hours Saturday in excess of 1 inch per hour at times before tapering off Saturday night. In addition, gusty northwest winds between 25 and 40 mph Saturday night could lead to areas of blowing snow which could significantly reduce visibility across the region. These winds will weaken through the morning hours on Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&