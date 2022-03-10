ST. ALBANS — The City of St. Albans’s Belonging, Equity and Inclusion [BEI] Committee met for the first time Tuesday, March 8, and the group spent its first hour working to set its foundations.
Topics ranged from issues of representation to finding the best approach to push conversations forward, but the largest question that came out of Monday night’s meeting was: What exactly did the committee plan to do?
Approved back in September, the BEI committee’s founding document tasks the group with helping the city recognize how “implicit biases can impact the delivery of City services, programs and events.”
As an advisory committee, the group can also identify and present inclusive projects and initiatives, organize programs and events, facilitate engagement of non-participatory groups and advise city officials.
Reier Erickson, who was voted vice-chair of the group, said the founding document can be very broad in its approach, which can make defining success more difficult.
“So to get a little bit more guidance from the City Council in terms of what they see this group as doing, and not just from a policy standpoint, but from an actual viewpoint of what they see this committee actually achieving and doing, and what outcomes they want to see, I think that will be super helpful,” Erickson said.
Along similar lines, committee member Reese Kelly questioned how often and in what ways City Council would like to be advised.
“What are their expectations?” Kelly said. “And is that on par with other committees that don't align actually with what we want? I think those are the questions from me, right? What are their expectations?”
BEI Committee Chair Leah Christopher said she can reach out to get a city official to talk in more detail about those expectations at their April meeting.
Committee members, however, did propose a few tasks they could undertake as a group. After questions had been raised about how the City of St. Albans chose the members of BEI committee, Erickson pitched the idea of looking at how the city chooses who it appoints to a committee.
“I know that as a person of color, as a BIPOC person who had a pretty heavy hand in the creation of this committee, I think the fact that there’s still yet another white person chairing [Christopher] the committee is to me, an issue and to me, something that should be addressed,” Erickson said. “Every single committee in our city is being chaired by white people right now.”
Gender disparity among the city’s governmental bodies was also brought forward as a potential representation concern. St. Albans City Council, for example, has a single woman, Marie Bessette, serving among its six elected alderpersons.
Committee members also questioned how the city ended up choosing an eighth member when the original documents called for seven members. Kelly specifically questioned how committee member Keith Longmore – who had previously argued against the establishment of the committee in a public letter back in August – had been chosen for the group, and he called for Longmore’s removal from the committee.
“I would like us to make a decision that based on this public statement that he wrote, which we have never heard him counter in a public manner, that we actually ask him to not be on the committee, or that we vote as a committee to have him removed,” Kelly said.
Committee member Eliana Castro echoed Kelly’s idea of questioning Longmore’s position.
“I just wanted it to be on record that I also am disturbed and concerned, and I would appreciate it if Mr. Longmore were to make an appearance so that we can have a conversation with him about this,” she said.
Christopher agreed to examine that issue in April.
“We will take that up next meeting,” Christopher said. “I do feel it is important to reiterate that this committee does not have to defend its worthiness. That’s already been determined.”
Longmore did not attend the group’s first meeting. He told the Messenger that he did not receive notice of the meeting despite making repeated calls asking when the first meeting was to take place.
When asked if he would like to reply to Kelly’s efforts to remove him from the committee, Longmore replied: “I don’t know why he feels that way.”
Longmore, who identified himself as a person of color, then spoke positively about his experiences in St. Albans and Vermont.
The committee also spent some time discussing its approach on pushing its conversations on equity forward. Castro recommended creating a community agreement that would define “how we all enter the space, how we talk to each other, how we have public comment, how we can model the type of welcoming, belonging that we hope to see in the city and also enacted by city council and other leadership.”
Committee member Preston Fuller offered to bring in a document used by the larger Methodist Church that defines “respectable conferencing”.
He said he can bring it in as a model that can then be tweaked to fit the committee’s needs.
Other committee members said they could offer similar documents that could then be collected by Christopher and examined in more detail before they meet in April.
The BEI committee’s next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on April 12 on the second floor conference room of St. Albans City Hall. The group meets on the second Tuesday of every month.
“I think right now, the committee is being very strategic and wanting to develop a very solid strong foundation from which to move forward with and I think that's where we're at,” Christopher said.
