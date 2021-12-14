ST. ALBANS CITY — City residents will have a downtown brownfield remediation project to consider come Town Meeting Day.
The City of St. Albans plans to ask voters for their authorization to use a $500,000 Tax Increment Financing bond to pay for the remediation of 100 Federal St. The spend will help prepare the half-acre site for a future development, City Manager Dominic Cloud said.
The city is currently in talks with housing developers and industrial manufacturers looking for space in the city. The $500,000 TIF bond would fund the site’s cleanup in order to open up the contaminated plot for a future project.
Cloud said the city has already used TIF bonds to develop the Congress and Main project, downtown’s core and the redevelopment of Ace Hardware. The city’s increasing tax base over the next several years should be sufficient to cover any costs to remediate the Federal Street site.
The city hired an outside consultant to conduct an environmental assessment on the site in 2020. At the time, LE Environmental LLC estimated the total cost of the brownfield remediation to be around $360,000.
During the assessment, the outside group found several toxic chemicals – such as arsenic, lead and petroleum – on the plot. According to city documents, concentrations of such chemicals exceeded Vermont Groundwater Enforcement Standards in two locations on the property.
LE Environmental LLC estimated the brownfield would most likely need additional monitoring as part of its remediation. Such work would include adding a groundwater monitoring well, conducting clean soil testing and satisfying Toxic Substances Control Act regulations.
Furthermore, the contaminated soil would need to be removed and replaced with clean soil, concrete or asphalt caps.
While LE Environmental LLC estimated the total cost of the work to be $360,000, Cloud said the city will be asking voters for $500,000 because of inflationary risks. The dollars will pay for direct costs associated with remediation and professional services.
“We’re adding a little bit in, because the bidding climate has been so crazy for contractor-related work,” he said.
Voters already approved major updates to the Federal Street corridor as part of the city’s TIF District program, but Cloud said this brownfield remediation project will need to go back to voters before it can receive final approval.
The exact plans for the site will also be available to voters by January.
“Every time you approve a project, you go back to [the voters]. Our city plan talks about redeveloping brownfield sites. This is the one we want to develop,” he said.
