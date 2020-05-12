ST. ALBANS CITY — Although final tax payments have yet to be made, St. Albans City is anticipating that it will end fiscal year 2020 in June with a deficit.
St. Albans City Manager Dominic Cloud warned the city council to expect a deficit during the council’s regular Monday night meeting.
The council also received updates on the Congress and Main project and other plans for downtown.
Coronavirus has had a negative impact on the city’s fee-based revenues, but the primary cause of the deficit was a delay in training for new police officers.
The officers were hired, but the Vermont Police Academy said there wasn’t room in the next session and they had to wait for a later session, Cloud told the Messenger. That delay meant full officers were being paid overtime for a longer period of time than anticipated before the new officers were ready for full duty. In addition, the department hired in anticipation of vacancies, and those vacancies appeared later than originally expected.
The impact coronavirus will have on the city’s property tax revenues is still unclear. The last of the quarterly tax payments for the current fiscal year is due on May 22. The city’s director of administration Tom Leitz said that a large share of those revenues come from escrow accounts, with the money for the tax payments collected ahead of time.
Cloud said that so far two property owners have asked to set up a payment schedule for their property taxes, because they are unable to make the payments in full now. However, the legislature may be making changes to what has been a mandatory 8 percent interest fee applied when such schedules are created, Coud said, so he has held off making those agreements.
City hall remains open by appointment with staff in the clerk’s office and the zoning office working at city hall and everyone else working from home. “We’re slowly working our way back to being open,” Cloud said.
Furloughed public works employees are returning to work this week, he added.
Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) has said it will not go through with plans to relocate its lifestyle medicine program to the third floor of the new building being built on the corner of Congress and Main streets. Asked what impact that would have on the project, Cloud said that NMC had signed a lease and would need to find someone to sublet that space.
NMC still plans to partner with Community College of Vermont (CCV) and Vermont Technical College on a nursing program which will be located on that same floor.
CCV is the main tenant for the building and will be taking up the building’s second floor. City resident Leonard Parent asked if, given the financial woes of the Vermont State College System, CCV would still be moving in once the building is complete.
Cloud said legal agreements have been signed, including a purchase and sale agreement for the current CCV building on South Main Street and a lease for the new building.
“CCV in much better financial position than others in the system,” added Mayor Tim Smith.
Cloud added that as the state colleges re-examine how they operate, projects like the one in St. Albans might point the way to the future, connecting the colleges with employers.
The Congress and Main project includes two multi-unit residential buildings on Maiden Lane. One of those buildings will be sold to Champlain Housing Trust, and Cloud said it is almost fully subscribed with tenants already. The land for the second building will be sold to the limited liability corporation which will own and manager the building on Thursday. The land is currently owned by the city. That building will have market rate apartments.
Marty Manahan, the city’s director of operations and business development, said he expects all downtown businesses will reopen on Monday when non-essential retail operations are allowed to resume. Stores are limited to 25 percent of capacity and must have a plan in place to maintain social distancing; employees will have to wear masks.
However, the city has cancelled its summer concert series. Manahan said there was simply no way to insure proper social distancing during concerts in the park.
Rep. Mike McCarthy, D-St. Albans, who is also a member of the city council, provided an update on the city’s local options tax (LOT). City voters approved the tax in March, but it must also be approved as a change to the city’s charter by the Vermont General Assembly.
McCarthy said he and Cloud will likely need to testify before the House Government Operations Committee, but that both that committee and the chair of House Ways and Means have indicated it should move out of those committees to the floor with no problem. Similarly, the Senate is expected to approve the charter change.
Although the legislature would normally be out of session by now, the coronavirus outbreak has changed things dramatically. The legislature is expected to continue working remotely through at least the end of June, McCarthy said.