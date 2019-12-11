ST. ALBANS — The Town and City of St. Albans and the Town of Highgate are collaboratively hosting a food drive underway now.
All collected food benefits Martha’s Kitchen.
Every department of each community is participating, according to a St. Albans Police Dept. press release: the respective police, fire, public works, recreation and zoning depts., etc.
People can drop off any canned or dry goods at the St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans Town Hall, Highgate Town Clerk or at the SAPD.
The drive specifically needs these items:
- Ground beef
- Sugar
- White tuna
- Cream soup
- Hot chocolate mix
- Hot dogs
- Napkins
- Baked beans
- Clorox wipes
- Spaghetti sauce
- Chicken
- Dish soap
- Ground coffee
- Butter sticks
- Pasta elbows rotini
- Jars of gravy
- Cooking spray
- Hams
- Toilet paper
- Jars of mayo
- Tubs of margarine
- Cake mixes
- Powdered creamer
- Bisquick
Contact the SAPD for more information at 524-2166.
The food drive ends on Dec. 24, at which point organizers turn all the donated items over to Martha’s Kitchen.