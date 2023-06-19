FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition will be hosting cigarette butt clean up events all over Franklin County.
Gloves will be provided as well as a limited supply of claw grabbers to volunteers who can stay for as much or little time as they are able to.
At the first event this year in Georgia Industrial Park 14 volunteers picked up 2,434 cigarette butts, according to an email from the organizers. The coalition hopes to continue to make an impact by encouraging other people to volunteer at future events in the county.
Here is a list of clean up events happening throughout the county this summer:
Swanton Green and Beyond
When: 10 a.m.-Noon Tuesday, June 27
Where: Grand Ave.
Details: Meet across from the Swanton Public Library
Swanton Recreation Area
When: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 19
Where: Jewett St.
Details: Meet at Swanton Recreation
Enosburg Falls
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20
Where: Lincoln Park, Main St.
Richford
When: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20
Where: Corner of Main St. and Troy St.
Details: Meet at Main Street Park
Alburgh
When: 10 a.m.-Noon Tuesday, July 25
Where: Champlain St.
Details: Meet in the Alburgh Community Education Center parking lot
St. Albans Industrial Park
When: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26
Where: Industrial Park Road
Details: Meet in first driveway on the left
Downtown St. Albans
When: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2
Where: 100 North Main Street
Details: Meet in front of St. Albans City Hall
St. Albans Bay Park
When: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9
Where: Route 36/at the end of Lake Road, St. Albans Town
Details: Meet in front of Stone House in the Park
