Cigarette butt cleanup

(From left to right) Mirza Korajkic, Bill Greenwood, Valdemar Garibay, Sebastian Garibay, Amy Brewer and Bridget Garibay point to the over 18,000 cigarette butts they helped collect during the downtown cleanup.

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition will be hosting cigarette butt clean up events all over Franklin County.

Gloves will be provided as well as a limited supply of claw grabbers to volunteers who can stay for as much or little time as they are able to. 

At the first event this year in Georgia Industrial Park 14 volunteers picked up 2,434 cigarette butts, according to an email from the organizers. The coalition hopes to continue to make an impact by encouraging other people to volunteer at future events in the county.

Here is a list of clean up events happening throughout the county this summer:

Swanton Green and Beyond

When: 10 a.m.-Noon Tuesday, June 27

Where: Grand Ave.

Details: Meet across from the Swanton Public Library

Swanton Recreation Area

When: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 19

Where: Jewett St.

Details: Meet at Swanton Recreation

Enosburg Falls

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20

Where: Lincoln Park, Main St.

Richford

When: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20

Where: Corner of Main St. and Troy St.

Details: Meet at Main Street Park

Alburgh

When: 10 a.m.-Noon Tuesday, July 25

Where: Champlain St.

Details: Meet in the Alburgh Community Education Center parking lot

St. Albans Industrial Park

When: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26

Where: Industrial Park Road

Details: Meet in first driveway on the left

Downtown St. Albans

When: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2

Where: 100 North Main Street

Details: Meet in front of St. Albans City Hall

St. Albans Bay Park

When: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9

Where: Route 36/at the end of Lake Road, St. Albans Town

Details: Meet in front of Stone House in the Park

