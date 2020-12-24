Any remaining snow is expected to be washed away by an intense storm forecasted to slam the northeast Thursday night into Friday morning.
What to expect
High winds and torrential rain are likely to cause flooding in areas and power outages in others. Strong southerly winds will bring warmer air into New England while 1-3 inches of rain could be seen in some places. Between the rainfall and melting snow, streams are expected to rise rapidly while major rivers experience a delayed rise.
Meteorologists say that places where snow is packed will act like a sponge for the water. Houses at higher elevations where snow is still on top could be in danger of having their roofs collapse as one square foot of six inches of water weighs about 31.2 pounds.
There could be strong wind gusts
Green Mountain Power (GMP), which said areas in Vermont could face wind gusts up to 50 mph, has crews ready to respond to outages.
“Safety awareness is important in every storm and we want customers to be aware of the changing weather and water conditions in their area, and to always stay far away from any downed lines,” said Mike Burke, chief field operations executive at GMP. “They should assume they are energized and dangerous. We are ready for the possibility of outages and will respond as quickly as safely possible.”
Flooding is possible
During a statewide planning call for utilities and Vermont agencies, forecasters highlighted that an increased flooding risk is shifting north.
GMP is reminding customers that, as with any storm, it is useful to have some basics on hand including a fully-charged cell phone, bottled water, battery-powered flashlights, emergency phone numbers, and a plan of where to go if they need to leave their home.
How to report outages
People can report power outages by calling Green Mountain Power at (888) 835-4672, through GMP’s online Outage Center, and through GMP’s app.
Vermont Electric Coop (VEC) customers can report outages and get updates on estimated times of power restoration at VEC’s Outage Center, vermontelectric.coop/outage-center, and VEC’s Facebook and Twitter feeds.
“We are urging our members to be prepared, unfortunately, for conditions that could bring down trees and limbs, causing some power interruptions during the holiday,” said Jake Brown, energy services planner for VEC.
