ST. ALBANS — Chittenden County Senator Debbie Ingram is one of four people seeking the Democrats' nod in the race for lieutenant governor.
The seat will be open this year with current Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman running for governor.
Ingram said she believes her skillset and the requirements of the job are a good match, citing her work in the legislature and her time on the selectboard and planning commission in Williston, as well as her management experience.
The job has few defined duties, and Ingram said she would use the position as a platform to talk with Vermonters around the state. "The people who are experiencing things directly have the best solutions," she said.
When she began her campaign, Ingram was focused on three issues: affordable housing, health care and issues of economic dignity, such as a liveable wage and paid family and medical leave.
"Covid came along and made these priorities even more important," Ingram said.
The pandemic has shown that when something is priority, the state can make it happen, she said, pointing to how quickly the state was able to house people who were homeless. Now the work needs to be done to keep them housed, Ingram suggested, noting it is much less expensive to keep someone in housing than to find them housing after they've lost it. "We've done it once. We need to move forward with that," Ingram said.
"Everywhere we have the situation where people don't earn enough to meet the cost of housing," Ingram said.
The state previously bonded for money to support affordable housing construction. Ingram said she would support doing so again. She would also like to see the state work with municipalities to reduce barriers in local ordinances to housing construction, such as restrictions on density and building height. Such changes would encourage housing construction in town centers and "keep our rural areas from experiencing sprawl."
Ingram said she would also like to continue the trend of private developers and non-profit groups working together on projects that result in both market rate and affordable housing.
She supports reforming Act 250, the state's land use permit requirements, to make it easier to build in existing town centers and relaxing Act 250 requirements where they overlap with municipal permit requirements.
As for health care, "ultimately, I support a universal health care system, but I think that's down the road," Ingram said.
She believes OneCare Vermont, the state's Accountable Care Organization, is a step in the right direction. By providing payments to provider on a per person basis rather than fee for service, Ingram said OneCare "helps change our mindset to actually paying providers to keep people healthy." Ingram also recognized the need to expand OneCare so that it covers more people in order to make it work financially for hospitals.
The next step would be universal primary care "that really helps us lower costs," said Ingram. By removing barriers to early treatment the state could save money on the treatment of chronic conditions, she suggested. "We're still experiencing costs to the consumers which are still too high," she said.
Ingram supports a higher minimum wage and other protections for workers, such as vacation and sick leave, and assistance with childcare.
Pointing to Henry Ford, who said he wanted his workers to be able to afford the cars they make, Ingram argued that raising wages can be good for Vermont businesses because it gives Vermonters more money to spend in those businesses. "Where we raise wages to a more liveable level, people can afford to buy more goods and services," Ingram said. "It helps everybody, workers and businesses."
Asked about the budget shortfalls created by COVID-19, Ingram said, "Austerity is the opposite of what we should do."
However, she recognized that the money which would let states avoid cuts to their budgets needs to come from the federal government. The state, she said, should put pressure on the federal government to provide more assistance.
Ingram favors dipping into the state's rainy day fund. "We have very healthy reserves, and prudent use of those will be better for the economy in the long run than cuts."
A temporary tax increase on the highest income brackets and bonding should also be considered, in her view.
When it comes to agriculture, Ingram said the state needs to continue to support farmers and foresters implementing practices that reduce their environmental impact.
Vermont "still hasn't come up with a dedicated funding source for clean water," said Ingram, referencing the per parcel fee on impervious surface used by Williston and other communities to fund their stormwater programs as a possible model for statewide funding. "It's a very minimal amount of money when you're dispersing it across a wide variety of surfaces," she said.
There are three areas in which the state should invest to improve access to childcare, Ingram said. The first is expanded subsidies for families who need financial assistance for childcare. The second is grants to build or expand facilities, the third is scholarships and education loan relief for people who become childcare workers.
Citing the work of Let's Grow Kids, Ingram said a system in which businesses make payments into a childcare fund and are then recognized for that investment as another option. Businesses benefit from childcare, she said, because parents who feel good about the care their child is receiving while they are at work will be better employees.
The state needs a better way to fund transportation, said Ingram. The state's main source of transportation revenue is the gas tax, and Ingram would like to see the state invest in electrifying both public transit and individual vehicles.
Weatherization and building efficiency are on her list of policies to battle climate change, along with increasing use of solar and wind energy.
Ingram said the hub and spoke model for handling the opiate epidemic has worked well and "we need to make sure we're adequately funding that," including sufficient salaries for those who do the work. She is also a supporter of safe injection sites so "we're not losing [people] prematurely."
Ingram, the executive director of Vermont Interfaith Action, has long focused on issues of racial and social justice, including work on legislation to make Indigenous People's Day a permanent holiday in Vermont, create the racial equity task force and director position, and establish a panel to look at how Vermont educates students around these issues.
She introduced legislation on police use of deescalation strategies in January.
Not only does she have the policy knowledge and experience to be lieutenant governor, she also has the personal experience, she argued. "We need leaders who have been through some rough times themselves," she said.
Ingram lost her father when she was a teenager, and as someone in a same-sex relationship she has experienced discrimination, she said.
There is also her struggles with alcoholism, made public after a driving under the influence charge. "You can overcome things and come out stronger," said Ingram. "I'd like to be able to share that with all Vermonters."