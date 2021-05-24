ENOSBURG FALLS — A 2-year-old Enosburg child was hit and killed by a vehicle being operated by a family member Sunday.
The incident happened at around 5 p.m. at Brookside Campground in Enosburg Falls.
Vermont State Police say a woman had stopped on the dirt road near the campsite to let her 7-year-old out of the car. When she started driving again she struck the child who was previously on the side of the road but had begun walking in front of her car.
Family members administered CPR until Enosburg Rescue arrived and transported the child to Northwestern Medical Center.
State police estimate the vehicle was traveling no more than 3 miles per hour when the accident occurred.
“She was not visible to the operator based upon the size of the child and the hood of the car,” According to the press release from Vermont State Police.
VSP says no drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident and no charges have been filed.
According to its Facebook page, Brookeside is a family run campground established in 1988. It’s made up of 100 grassy and wooded sites for tents and all lengths of campers.
A meal train has been set up for the family where donations can be made as well.
