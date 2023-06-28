SWANTON — When learning about Abenaki culture, Swanton students are always asking for Dick Menard to be their teacher.
“Every year, we asked the kids: ‘Who do you want to come down?’ Each year, it came back to Dick Menard,“ Jeff Benay, Missisquoi Valley School District’s director of Indian education, said Saturday.
The Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi honored Menard this past Saturday as part of the dedication of Swanton’s village green totem pole. During the event, those who knew him best explained the oversized role that Menard played as chief for both the tribe and Swanton.
John Lavoie, a member of the Maquam Bay of Missisquoi board of directors, said Menard is a soft-spoken man, but his impact is profound thanks to his willingness to dedicate much time, energy and funds to the larger community.
Due in part to his efforts, Lavoie said the Abenaki have been able to rally some positive momentum as the group renovates the back building of its tribal offices and grows its food pantry program.
Later in the dedication, Benay highlighted Menard’s work in the schools. Each year, the schools bring in a local Abenaki educator as a class guest, and Menard is the typical choice as he can provide a deep knowledge of Abenaki’s cultural past to the next generation.
For that reason, Benay said he knows how Menard is beloved by both the younger and older generations in the community.
“Because of you, hundreds of kids know their heritage, and not only the knowledge, but the know-how of how to teach it to others,” Swanton Elementary guidance counselor Cindy Rose said.
Other highlights include the performance of an honor song by Nulhegan Chief Don Stevens, a thank you from the Town of Swanton Selectboard delivered by co-chair Ed White, as well as plenty of kind words and stories from family and friends.
The Abenaki also revealed a bronze plaque explaining the village green totem pole, which Menard carved.
According to the plaque, Menard and his grandson Tyler Bockus used white cedar taken from the banks of the Missisquoi River less than 1,500 feet from the Abenaki ancient burial grounds to create the piece.
“There’s no doubt. Chief, you’re the man,” Lavoie said.
Later that day, the Abenaki Tribe of Missisquoi hosted its annual Abenaki Culture and Wellness Fair at its Swanton offices. Participating organizations include Champlain Housing Trust, the Franklin-Grand Isle Tobacco Coalition, UVM Health & Larner College of Medicine, the University of Vermont Health Network/Health Assistance program, the Abenaki Nation of the Missisquoi Community Health Workers, the Medical Reserve Corp., the Vermont Department of Health, SASH (Support and Services at Home), the NOTCH Health Center, You First, the UVM Cancer Center, Northwest Counseling and Support Services and the Vermont Dept. of Labor.
