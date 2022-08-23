SWANTON — Chief Joanne Crawford said community health – not just for the Abenaki – will be one of her top priorities as the new leader of the Abenaki of Missisquoi.
Last week, Hinesburg resident Crawford was voted in to succeed Chief Richard Menard, who stepped down earlier this month due to health issues. She was voted in by the Tribal Council and will carry out the remaining year of Menard’s term, after which she will be up for re-election.
In her first year as Chief, Crawford said she hopes to bring unity and a renewed focus on wellbeing to the community.
“If we can bring back our culture it will help with our healing [as Abenaki],” Crawford said. “People were proud of having an Indigenous heritage [once], and I want to see that pride resurrected … We all do.”
She said Abenaki identity, culture, traditions and ways of life have been misunderstood due to decades of persecution.
“We’re not Plains Indians, we are from the woodlands and we’re not Indians at all,” Crawford said. “Our culture is about community. Creating and strengthening community for all of us.”
The Abenaki of Missisquoi host vacciantion clinics, offer chronic disease prevention programs for locals and Indigenous peoples alike and provice domestic and sexual violence services with the help of advocate and outreach coordinator Michele Bessette.
The group also organizes youth programming, such as last month’s youth skateboard workshop in collaboration with CHILL, a youth development program focusing on board sports and empowerment.
They also operate the Abenaki Food Shelf through the Maquam Bay of Missisquoi, 501c3, and this April, Swanton resident Debbie Lavoie was hired to officially manage the food shelf and expand its offerings.
Taking care of others, Abenaki Tribal Council member Chantel Bockus said, is inherent to Abenaki culture regardless of how they are treated. Whether it is food or health, a guiding theme to their programs and projects has always been service.
“I have worked side by side with Joanne as she was my secretary on the Maquam Bay Board for the past two years,” Bockus said. “She is dedicated and for the people. I am happy to have her as our leader of the Abenaki people.”
Meet the new chief
Growing up in the Richford area, Crawford was raised in Abenaki culture, but that didn’t necessarily mean celebrations or bringing traditions to the public. She said the Abenaki, as with many Native American tribes, were persecuted in horrific ways by white European descendants. Because of their treatment by white people, many Native Americans – including the Abenaki – hid their traditions and culture to keep each other safe.
“When I was growing up, Homer St. Francis was the chief and that’s when he was stepping up and demanding we be recognized,” Crawford said. “That was a big part of my youth, but I also remember people having to stand up for our culture when we were not seen or heard. [That period is, and continues to be,] a big part of our history.”
She recalls being called a River Rat, and even her parents muted their traditions so no one knew they were Indigenous.
“Our schools, our history books didn’t teach you about the Abenaki,” Crawford said. “People talk about fearing being Abenaki and it’s not that we aren’t proud or strong as a culture, and as a people. But we have had to protect ourselves.”
Crawford said she remembers, and hopes to help the Abenaki reconnect, strengthen and build their culture back again.
“Our culture is an incredibly beautiful, wonderful thing, and for the ‘dominant’ culture to have so many rules is just blatant racism,” Crawford said. “It’s oppression just as it always has been.”
Crawford will serve one year as the Chief of the Abenaki of Missisquoi before she will be up for reelection. Terms are two years long, and candidates for positions are identified at the Abenaki harvest dinner every year in the fall. A month after the nominations are submitted, a vote is taken.
