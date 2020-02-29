ST. ALBANS TOWN – Bruce Cheeseman, the current vice chair of the selectboard, is asking voters to return him to the selectboard for another three years this coming Town Meeting Day, touting a lifetime in construction and experience on the selectboard.
Cheeseman is currently vying for a three-year seat on the selectboard against newcomer Jonathan Giroux, a member of the town’s development review board and police advisory committee, and local business owner.
Aside from his background on the selectboard, where he previously served as both chair and vice chair, Cheeseman noted his background in construction when speaking with the Messenger earlier this month, saying that experience directly informed his view of a functioning selectboard.
“I’ve been in construction all my life,” Cheeseman said. “I have been faced with ridiculous schedules, ridiculous budgets, but because you have a team working in the same direction, you conquer those obstacles, and that’s the way the selectboard’s got to work.”
Cheeseman has more recently advocated heavily for development within St. Albans Bay in particular, introducing the state’s village designation program to the town with the bay area in mind and becoming a vocal proponent of keeping the St. Albans Town Hall within the St. Albans Bay village, the town’s so-called “diamond in the rough” in Cheeseman’s words.
“I personally believe the town hall belongs in the bay,” Cheeseman said, before adding that he would support whatever voters may decide with a nonbinding advisory vote this coming Tuesday. “You do what the voters want to do.”
Cheeseman appeared to continue supporting tight budgeting in St. Albans Town, telling the Messenger, “We should be very proud of where we are with the town right now. We have a town that is absolutely debt free right now… but it’s been because of people who are cautious with their spending.”
Still, Cheeseman appeared open to leveraging the town’s local options tax fund, whether it was for possible tax suppression or dealing with neighboring St. Albans City over accessing the city’s wastewater and sewer infrastructure, a flashpoint the two municipalities have largely sidelined as lawsuits over the system came to a close and officials sought greater cooperation.
“I would like to take some of that money and sit down with the city of St. Albans and say… what is it going to cost us to get water and sewer and get this thing behind us,” Cheeseman said. “That’s one of the biggest things stopping growth in our town right now.”
Cheeseman has become a controversial figure of sorts within St. Albans Town politics in recent months, sparring with the selectboard’s current chair Brendan Deso over the politics around the municipal pool project both the town and city are bringing before voters on Tuesday.
Tensions hit a high in January after Cheeseman and another selectperson walked out of a selectboard meeting attended by city officials detailing the pool, a walk-out Cheeseman later said “probably wasn’t the best thing to do” but defended as a “protest” in his interview with the Messenger.
“I walked out in protest,” Cheeseman said. “I didn’t care who was sitting in the audience – I walked out of that meeting because of what Brendan Deso did.”
“We were always taught to stick up for what you believe in,” Cheeseman later added, before admitting, “I probably do get too passionate.”
In a statement issued soon after that contentious January meeting, Cheeseman’s challenger Giroux cited Cheeseman’s walking out as his impetus for challenging the selectboard’s vice chair on Town Meeting Day. In response, Cheeseman said Giroux was “running for the wrong reason.”
Cheeseman also said that he sometimes “took offense” to calls from fellow selectpersons for younger candidates, saying, “There’s no doubt in my mind we need younger people on the board – there’s got to be somebody behind us to replace us – but you need younger people that have some life experience… and age gets you life experience.”
“I don’t want to knock either of them because I don’t know them and I don’t think that would be right,” Cheeseman said of both Giroux and candidate Erin Creley, another newcomer contending for a two-year seat on the board. “They have ideas like anybody else and they may have some good ideas.
“My only interest is where the town will end up with a new selectboard if we get one.”
Cheeseman said he was supportive of the pool proposal overall, telling the Messenger, “I’m not opposed to the pool, I’m opposed to the way it went down. If plan A fails, we should come up with a plan B… and go after it.”
Like most incumbent selectpersons and candidates for the board, Cheeseman said he supported going out to bid for the town’s policing contract, which is now entering its fifth and final year with the city-based St. Albans Police Department.
“I don’t think we’ve suffered because of it,” Cheeseman said of the town’s current contract with the city. “Because it’s the largest contract, I’d like to see some competition.”
The incumbent vice chair also floated the idea of exploring establishing a town police department with local options tax dollars as another answer, and said he was interested in one day revisiting merger talks with St. Albans City.
Most importantly to the incumbent selectperson, however, was that he said he simply hoped to “do my best to benefit the town’s people and keep things going.”