ST. ALBANS — Former St. Albans Town Selectboard chair Bruce Cheeseman has formally declared his candidacy for the Franklin 3-1 House district representing St. Albans City and a portion of St. Albans Town.
"There has long been a disconnect between what goes on in Montpelier and the direction the people of St. Albans want to go," Cheeseman said in a written statement.
"COVID-19 has impacted all of our communities and Vermont has been hit hard. The next two years should focus exclusively on building a stronger Vermont with a focus on economic development and being fiscally responsible," he added.
Cheeseman served on the St. Albans Town Selectboard from 2014 to 2020, including serving as chair and vice chair.
In his endorsement of Cheeseman, Franklin County Senator and fellow Republican Corey Parent cited that experience. "The St. Albans Town Selectboard has been very successful over the past decade keeping taxes low and fostering real economic growth. Bruce has been at the center of that," Parent said. "His experience is desperately needed in the Vermont House of Representatives."
Also in the race for the two-person district are Democrats Mike McCarthy, an incumbent, and newcomer David Glidden, of St. Albans City. With Cheeseman on the Republican ticket is incumbent Casey Toof.
"I'm excited to have Bruce on the ballot with me," said Toof. "I hope the people of St. Albans will send both of us to Montpelier so we can bring balance to the Vermont legislature."
Cheeseman works as the director of facilities for the Milton Town School District. He is veteran and also serves on the state's Downtown Board, to which he was appointed by the governor.