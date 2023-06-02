Living in bear country isn't always easy, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering tips and resources to help keep bears and people safe.
Since bear conflicts frequently spike in June, the department is urging Vermonters to change their behavior and remain watchful, according to a press release.
"2020 was our highest bear incident year and 2022 was the highest number of bear attacks on people in one year and the second highest overall incident year." The release states.
Since bear populations have remained stable, it is probable that the issue lies in people "leaving food where bears can get it and bears learning a dangerous lesson."
While most bears are fed by humans unintentionally from sources such as bird feeders, household trash containers and barbecue grills some bears are fed on purpose, which is illegal in Vermont.
Ways to protect your property
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recommends the following steps to avoid attracting bears.
- Keep chickens and honeybees secure with a electric fence or other bear proof enclosure
- Feed pets indoors
- Feed birds from December to March only
- Don't feed bears deliberately and avoid feeding them accidentally
- Store trash in a secure place and don't just count on trash cans
Those suffering damage from bears should contact the nearest Vermont Fish & Wildlife office or local state game warden before taking any action to correct the situation on their own.
These officials will recommend appropriate measures or control strategies that can lessen the problem.
For more information please visit: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/living-with-wildlife/living-with-black-bears
