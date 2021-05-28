With Memorial Day Weekend upon us, here are a few local events happening to honor veterans who've made the ultimate sacrifice for this country:
Sunday, May 30
29th annual Vermont Thunder Motorcycle Ride
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m
Details: The 29th annual Vermont Thunder motorcycle ride in memory of those whom have give the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. We will begin at the Vietnam Veteran’s War Memorial at the Sharon rest stop on 1-89 North. Donations are welcome and go directly to the Vermont Veterans in need. There will be a brief ceremony and wreath laying ceremony at the Vietnam War Memorial before kick stands up at 11:25am. Our route will be: Route 117 to Essex Route 2; Route 2 to Colchester Route 7; Route 7 through Milton, Georgia and St Albans and Route 7 to Route 105 to Enosburg. The ride will reach Enosburg around 3 p.m. concluding with an Honor Guard ceremony.
Monday, May 31
St. Albans Memorial Day Parade
When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Details: Join the American Legion, the VFW, Elks Club and local First Responders in a parade and ceremony in celebration and memory of our veterans and active duty service men and women. Parade begins at BFA at 10:30 am, follows north on Main Street, circles Bank & Church Streets, and ends in Taylor Park. Senator Randy Brock and Mayor Tim Smith are among the guest speakers.
Swanton Village Memorial Day Parade
When: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Details: This year's Memorial Day Parade will start at 2:30 p.m. from the Babcock School parking lot and head north on Grand Avenue to the park.
Highgate Memorial Day Parade
When: 12 p.m.
Details: Parade begins at noon at the HighgateSports Arena, traveling on Route 78 to the municipal building. A drive-thru chicken barbecue is scheduled to take place beforehand at 10:30 a.m. at the fire department.
Franklin Memorial Day Parade
When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Details: Parade runs from Franklin Central School to St. Mary's cemetery for a wreath ceremony, before going to the town green and monument and Maple Grove for more ceremonies. Parade will end at the school.
