Behind the curtains of a quiet shop downtown, a wise woman in flowing clothes and a mane of long, dark hair stands guardian of hundreds of crystals, books, statues, candles and oils, feathers and rings and incense.
You can even find crystal balls, and at Moonshadows on Main Street in St. Albans City, and customers from across the state and even interstate come to meet the legendary Thea Whitcomb, and her magical wares.
Where are you from?
“Well, I’m a native Vermonter, but I’m from Windsor,” Whitcomb said. “I was there until I was 17. And then my family moved up here to St. Albans when I was 17 for my stepfather's job.”
How did you get your start?
“After two horrible jobs, I had a little bit of money come to me,” Whitcomb said. “My jobs were so stressful. They were killing me. And though I never knew exactly, like, where I wanted to be in five years or have that five-year plan, I always tried to ask myself, ‘what would I do if money weren’t a factor?’ I thought to myself, I’m probably never going to have this chunk of money like this again...I left my job in 1997, and so I got that place, got some product, and opened it on April 24 1998, in a smaller space over on Congress Street. So from conception and beginning of January to open. It was amazing.”
Whitcomb said she was in her original building for 10 years before she moved across to another building that used to stand where the Community College of Vermont stands in an old historic building for eight and a half years, before the building went into foreclosure before she moved to her current location five years ago.
What inspired you to build Moonshadows as a business?
“My mother, she named me Thea after a goddess,” Whitcomb said. “The goddess of love, she used to say...and growing up, I was always one of those people who, for whatever reason, people told me everything about them. I had no business experience when I started out, but I tried to think about the things I like and the things that inspire me, and I thought “can I make a business out of that? I’ve always had an attraction to the mystical or the metaphysical. And I like to empower people. That’s what I do.”
What do your customers come in for?
“I sell a lot of books, a lot of crystals and stones,” Whitcomb said. “A lot of the things I have in my shop, I sell because they’re all things I like. And I’ve never had a sale in my 23 years, because I keep my prices as low as I can and still pay the bills.”
Where did the name Moonshadows come from?
“Cat Stevens,” Whitcomb said. “The song, Moonshadows, and the words “I’m being followed by a moon shadow.’ Because I loved him and his lyrics as a teenager. They were very inspiring, spiritually, but he also had his fun side. You know? I remember I used to listen to him every day. So he really actually influenced my life as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.